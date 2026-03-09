 Tua Signs with Atlanta | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Signs with Atlanta

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
25,218
Reaction score
66,157
Location
Bahamas
Adam Schefter
ESPN Sources: Former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa plans to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The move now will give the Falcons two left-handed quarterbacks, Tagovailoa and Michael Penix, heading into the 2026 season.

www.espn.com

ESPN Sources: Former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa plans to sign... - ESPN

Read the breaking news story from the ESPN contributor Adam Schefter
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Couldn’t have landed in a better situation….. offense designed for a left handed QB, really good skilled position players all around, and a QB1 in front of him who is guaranteed to miss time. And of course the Falcons play in a dome and are in arguably the worst division in football.
 
I think it makes sense for Atlanta.

We how how much things change with a lefty back there set up wise. If Penix comes back game 4 or so they will at least have the offense in place with a lefty.
 
Tua's head and field turf are prob not a great combo.

Honestly, best of luck man.
 
I wish him well. But did anyone in Atlanta watch him try to throw the ball last year? Arm punts. If he ever had an NFL arm, he certainly doesn't any longer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom