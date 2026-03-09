Tua Signs with Atlanta

andyahs
Adam Schefter
ESPN Sources: Former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa plans to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
The move now will give the Falcons two left-handed quarterbacks, Tagovailoa and Michael Penix, heading into the 2026 season.
