Tua - Snow

What does the fact that it's been 6 years matter? If we won there last year we don't want to win there this year? Tired of everyone trotting out the past as a crutch. This is the '22 Phins and the '22 Phins only.Buffalo has always been a tough place to win, it’s been like 6 years for us. Add crowd noise, wind, cold, weather etc and it’s a hard pill to swallow. A big run game is what you need and not what we have.
I remember when we lost to the Raiders like 10 times in a row over like 18 years or some shit and then coach Jimmy Johnson when asked the dumb question on the sideline before the game about it, very calmly said, “well you know Melisa (or whoever it was), a lot of those games were a very long time ago.” Same point you’re makingWhat does the fact that it's been 6 years matter? If we won there last year we don't want to win there this year? Tired of everyone trotting out the past as a crutch. This is the '22 Phins and the '22 Phins only.
I think it just shows it’s a difficult place to play just as it’s difficult for teams to play us early in the season. Jeez, no crutch but some places are tough just as going coast to coast. That’s why winning enough to get home field is important.What does the fact that it's been 6 years matter? If we won there last year we don't want to win there this year? Tired of everyone trotting out the past as a crutch. This is the '22 Phins and the '22 Phins only.
Yep. Win the turnover battle and take what the D gives us.Allen has bad numbers when the temperature is under 32 degrees.
The defense, special teams and running game is going to win this game. I don't expect much from the passing game on both sides. It's going to be a low scoring game.
Have to avoid that deep in our zone fumble and force one on them.
There’s a difference when one place is set up to give a team an advantage and the other is the same conditions for everyone.I think it just shows it’s a difficult place to play just as it’s difficult for teams to play us early in the season. Jeez, no crutch but some places are tough just as going coast to coast. That’s why winning enough to get home field is important.
Or stock upThere’s a difference when one place is set up to give a team an advantage and the other is the same conditions for everyone.
maybe they will shovel all the snow to our sideline or point massive fans down on just the one side to try to even it up
