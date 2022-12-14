 Tua - Snow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua - Snow

Maryland? Was there like a 1/8 inch dusting or something?

Anyhow, given this aint the ‘70s where Bud Grant’s Vikings practiced outdoors in it, it’s no longer an advantage for anyone in terms of being more comfortable with it. I recall Tannehill and Daniel Thomas (cough, cough) beating Pitt in the snow up there. I don’t think it’s a “thing” anymore
 
Buffalo has always been a tough place to win, it’s been like 6 years for us. Add crowd noise, wind, cold, weather etc and it’s a hard pill to swallow. A big run game is what you need and not what we have.
 
Since your brought it up loco, what are some memorable snow games we’ve played? Top of my head:

- Snowplow caper w the ex-convict clearing the surface for NE’s kicker to beat us 3-0 in OT

- Clayton hauling in a pass in OT while on his back to set up the winning FG at Chicago

- and of course, the Leon Lett Thanksgiving extravaganza!!!

There have to have been others!
 
artdnj said:
Buffalo has always been a tough place to win, it’s been like 6 years for us. Add crowd noise, wind, cold, weather etc and it’s a hard pill to swallow. A big run game is what you need and not what we have.
What does the fact that it's been 6 years matter? If we won there last year we don't want to win there this year? Tired of everyone trotting out the past as a crutch. This is the '22 Phins and the '22 Phins only.
 
Fin-Loco said:
What does the fact that it's been 6 years matter? If we won there last year we don't want to win there this year? Tired of everyone trotting out the past as a crutch. This is the '22 Phins and the '22 Phins only.
I remember when we lost to the Raiders like 10 times in a row over like 18 years or some shit and then coach Jimmy Johnson when asked the dumb question on the sideline before the game about it, very calmly said, “well you know Melisa (or whoever it was), a lot of those games were a very long time ago.” Same point you’re making
 
Fin-Loco said:
What does the fact that it's been 6 years matter? If we won there last year we don't want to win there this year? Tired of everyone trotting out the past as a crutch. This is the '22 Phins and the '22 Phins only.
I think it just shows it’s a difficult place to play just as it’s difficult for teams to play us early in the season. Jeez, no crutch but some places are tough just as going coast to coast. That’s why winning enough to get home field is important.
 
Allen has bad numbers when the temperature is under 32 degrees.

The defense, special teams and running game is going to win this game. I don't expect much from the passing game on both sides. It's going to be a low scoring game.

Have to avoid that deep in our zone fumble and force one on them.
 
bigfoot said:
Allen has bad numbers when the temperature is under 32 degrees.

The defense, special teams and running game is going to win this game. I don't expect much from the passing game on both sides. It's going to be a low scoring game.

Have to avoid that deep in our zone fumble and force one on them.
Yep. Win the turnover battle and take what the D gives us.
 
artdnj said:
I think it just shows it’s a difficult place to play just as it’s difficult for teams to play us early in the season. Jeez, no crutch but some places are tough just as going coast to coast. That’s why winning enough to get home field is important.
There’s a difference when one place is set up to give a team an advantage and the other is the same conditions for everyone.

maybe they will shovel all the snow to our sideline or point massive fans down on just the one side to try to even it up
 
dolphan said:
There’s a difference when one place is set up to give a team an advantage and the other is the same conditions for everyone.

maybe they will shovel all the snow to our sideline or point massive fans down on just the one side to try to even it up
Or stock up
On batteries
 
Some thoughts.

1. Feidler IIRC came out and went thru pre game warmups in T shirt 1 yr in beefalo
2a. Its been 29 & snow flurries here most of this month & I'm tired of it. At least, TT1 calls FL home.
2b. I'm waiting for y'all to start a go fund me page to get me out here. Its tricky being purple in a very politically red state, but, I digress
 
I
bigfoot said:
Allen has bad numbers when the temperature is under 32 degrees.

The defense, special teams and running game is going to win this game. I don't expect much from the passing game on both sides. It's going to be a low scoring game.

Have to avoid that deep in our zone fumble and force one on them.
It was 5f when last year's playoff game against the Pats started, and 3f when it ended.
Buffalo had seven possessions and seven touchdowns.
I'd say he did pretty well.
 
