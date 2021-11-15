 Tua Starting Against Jets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Starting Against Jets

At least this decision is the right one....

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Brian Flores expects Tua Tagovailoa will start against Jets - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to help the Dolphins beat the Ravens last Thursday and signs point to him being on the field at the start of their Week 11 matchup with the Jets. Tagovailoa did not start against the Ravens because of the left middle finger injury that also...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
Hopefully the OL will use the extra time we have this week to clean things up so Tua has a fighting chance.
 
I'm pulling for him to have a good final seven games and increase his trade value.
Cross that trade bridge if and when we get to it next Spring. In the meantime, I'm hoping he finishes strong and we win some games. Root for the team and for Tua to do well brother!
 
Im glad… make the games a little bit more interesting.

Sidenote… why didnt we go after cam newton?! Cant be worse than brissett!

I hope we can beat the jets, the one team i don’t wanna lose to.
 
Cross that trade bridge if and when we get to it next Spring. In the meantime, I'm hoping he finishes strong and we win some games. Root for the team and for Tua to do well brother!
More importantly root for SF to lose.
 
