Tua Starting....

Was NOT Flo’s decision.... change my mind

Tua’s benching got me thinking, it wasn’t Flo’s decision to start Tua in the first place. The offense immediately looked better with Fitz and that is even with Tua taking the majority of the first team reps for the past several weeks. In the past month you can’t tell me that Tua hasn’t been running a 2 min offense in practice. No, Ross pushed for Tua to be drafted and after seeing the success that Justin and Joe were having Ross pushed for Tua to start. But if Tua keeps sucking especially against some of the some of the teams we are coming up against, I have a feeling Flo keeps him on the bench.

I truly would love it if Tua became the left handed Brees but Brees doesn’t hesitate to throw. Brees doesn’t play small. I saw Tua hesitant to make throws and that gave Denver more than enough time to get him.
 
Clearly we don't have enough info to be able to prove our disprove either thought. Who knows.
 
...in other news. The Alpha Draconian's have invaded Davie and taken Tua hostage.

Reports are they want a good ole fashioned "battle of the titans!"

Tua vs. T-Rex pending!

:woot:
 
Flores isn't the type of coach to start a player just to appease a owner, media, or fan base.

I do agree that Tua was holding the ball too long against Denver, I couldn't tell if WRs were struggling to get open or not but this team is desperately lacking skill position players on offense.

I also agree that Tua does play small which was a concern with his injury history. But I still think he very talented and he has shown some real promise.

I would have loved to see how Tua played on that last offense drive, he has history of playing best when game on the line and coming through in the clutch.
 
I think this is probably true.

Not that you would ever hear any such thing come out of the organization.

Not that Fitz's opinion is proof either, but I think if Fitz truly believed TT was ready, he doesn't react the way he did.

None of it really means anything, and it is doesn't even matter at this point.
 
I mean I respect people that want to believe their thoughts over everyone else's but like you said, to state it as a fact is misleading...
 
Facepalm
 
