Tua Starting....

Was NOT Flo’s decision.... change my mind



Tua’s benching got me thinking, it wasn’t Flo’s decision to start Tua in the first place. The offense immediately looked better with Fitz and that is even with Tua taking the majority of the first team reps for the past several weeks. In the past month you can’t tell me that Tua hasn’t been running a 2 min offense in practice. No, Ross pushed for Tua to be drafted and after seeing the success that Justin and Joe were having Ross pushed for Tua to start. But if Tua keeps sucking especially against some of the some of the teams we are coming up against, I have a feeling Flo keeps him on the bench.



I truly would love it if Tua became the left handed Brees but Brees doesn’t hesitate to throw. Brees doesn’t play small. I saw Tua hesitant to make throws and that gave Denver more than enough time to get him.