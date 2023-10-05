 Tua Stepping The F Up Post Bills Loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Stepping The F Up Post Bills Loss

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Annihilation Nostradamus
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
27,018
Reaction score
87,176
Location
Margaritaville
Freaking right. I love this. The Giants are going to wish they stayed home with the burger flippers and sheep. We win by 70. Annihilation level 13 of 10 predicted.

www.nbcsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa hopes Dolphins "willing" to take up challenge of rebounding from loss

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called last Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Bills "humbling" in his postgame press conference and added that it was "much needed" for some people in the organization.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

destruction GIF
 
Love the enthusiasm but expecting a 70 point win is the “humbling” that Tua wants out of the locker room imo
 
Interesting that Tua mentioned that some players are being asked to do more than others. I see that comment as some folks better get their shit together and start carrying their part of the load. Tired of carrying their ass. We are 3-1 and still in this thing. It's not too late. Somebody's gettin a serious whoopin this week! Woot!
 
Beach Bum said:
Interesting that Tua mentioned that some players are being asked to do more than others. I see that comment as some folks better get their shit together and start carrying their part of the load. Tired of carrying their ass. We are 3-1 and still in this thing. It's not too late. Somebody's gettin a serious whoopin this week! Woot!
Click to expand...

Suspenses Burrios name was mentioned amongst them.

I get Chosen…but not Burrios!
 
A lot of those quotes from Tua didn't make much sense. I'd say he was misquoted, but he does tend to fumble over his words and mix up idioms sometimes. Creates some funny moments, even if you can decipher what he's trying to get at.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom