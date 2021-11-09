Tua still day to day: "If the game was tonight, he says Jacoby Brissett would be the QB"

Did Flores get quoted that it's a pain tolerance when it comes to gripping the ball or is that just this guy's opinion?
Its his opinion. Still day to day per Flores. The rest is conjecture.
-- Tua Tagovailoa threw yesterday, looked good, making some progress, still somewhat limited. His status for the game likely to not be determined until Thursday.
-- Flores confirms that Tagovailoa has a fracture in his finger. Says the swelling is down and he's getting better.
-- There will be a lot of factors in deciding which quarterback will start Thursday, health being first, and then Tua being able to do everything the Dolphins need him to do to be successful.
-- Flores says if the game were Tuesday night, Jacoby Brissett would be starting.