Tua still day to day: "If the game was tonight, he says Jacoby Brissett would be the QB"

danstilldaman said: Did Flores get quoted that it's a pain tolerance when it comes to gripping the ball or is that just this guy's opinion? Click to expand...

Brian Flores November 9 Takeaways The Miami Dolphins coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Its his opinion. Still day to day per Flores. The rest is conjecture.-- Tua Tagovailoa threw yesterday, looked good, making some progress, still somewhat limited. His status for the game likely to not be determined until Thursday.-- Flores confirms that Tagovailoa has a fracture in his finger. Says the swelling is down and he's getting better.-- There will be a lot of factors in deciding which quarterback will start Thursday, health being first, and then Tua being able to do everything the Dolphins need him to do to be successful.-- Flores says if the game were Tuesday night, Jacoby Brissett would be starting.