Tua still day to day: "If the game was tonight, he says Jacoby Brissett would be the QB"

NBP81

I cant stand watching Jacoby play... Always the same thing, drops back, hesitates gets out of the pocket and throws inaccurate balls... Looks like his CPU is still running on 8 Gigs of RAM...
 
danstilldaman

Did Flores get quoted that it's a pain tolerance when it comes to gripping the ball or is that just this guy's opinion?
 
E30M3

Did Flores get quoted that it's a pain tolerance when it comes to gripping the ball or is that just this guy's opinion?
Its his opinion. Still day to day per Flores. The rest is conjecture.

Brian Flores November 9 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex
-- Tua Tagovailoa threw yesterday, looked good, making some progress, still somewhat limited. His status for the game likely to not be determined until Thursday.

-- Flores confirms that Tagovailoa has a fracture in his finger. Says the swelling is down and he's getting better.

-- There will be a lot of factors in deciding which quarterback will start Thursday, health being first, and then Tua being able to do everything the Dolphins need him to do to be successful.

-- Flores says if the game were Tuesday night, Jacoby Brissett would be starting.
 
Schleprock

Did Flores get quoted that it's a pain tolerance when it comes to gripping the ball or is that just this guy's opinion?
It's Flores behind the scenes agenda driven opinion.

Something is going on and we don't need this type of BS from a coach who is terrible at selecting a staff, managing timeouts, managing the clock, making personnel adjustments on our oline, and challenging calls.
 
'Deep

I just watched Flores on NFL Network too. He's got something going against Tua, I think. I hate listening to his pressers. Gase gave out more info.
 
Delvin

If Flores plays Tua against the Ravens, he's feeding a potentially restricted and hurting QB to the wolves.

If Flores plays Brissett, he's mismanaging Tua.

Guy can't win.
 
