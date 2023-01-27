 Tua still in Concussion protocol will not attend pro bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua still in Concussion protocol will not attend pro bowl

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
14,656
Reaction score
27,644
Location
West Palm Beach
Sherif said:
Wow 5 weeks, is that the expected wait time if he has another concussion?
Click to expand...
Some take 3-6 months. Depends on severity.
Not saying that’s the case for Tua, but who knows. Says there’s no setback sounds like they’re just doing due diligence.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,283
Reaction score
7,657
Location
Canada
At this point there’s literally no reason to rush him through protocol. In fact, it makes sense to deliberately slow down the process so that next year no one can accuse us of not taking it seriously.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,860
Reaction score
5,709
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Put him in a sensory deprivation chamber until August.
200.gif
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,871
Reaction score
2,671
mrbunglez said:
Time heals all wounds. The longer the better. Good for the team to not rush it, especially now that it’s the off-season.
Click to expand...
I agree with you. My worry is that maybe it is not the team moving slowly. Maybe that’s how damaged Tua was and how long it is taking to be cleared.
 
Nublar7

Nublar7

Retired FinHeaven Staff
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
36,160
Reaction score
3,649
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
It is a shame that by not playing in the Pro Bowl games he doesn't get the title of being a Pro Bowl QB this season. Even though he isn't participating, the league should still consider him a Pro Bowler, he deserves it.

Hopefully they are just taking things really slow. I guess we get concerned if he is still in the protocol come Summer mini camps, but he has to clear way before then, right?
 
McDolphins

McDolphins

Hating The Jets With A Passion Since '84
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
2,872
Reaction score
3,013
Age
44
Location
Kalamazoo, Michigan
I really think a deliberate progression of protocol is exactly what’s needed and I’m glad they’re taking that approach.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
14,656
Reaction score
27,644
Location
West Palm Beach
I’d rather him rest up and get healthy for next season for games that matter instead of playing some BS flag football game that doesn’t count for anything.
 
rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
9,861
Reaction score
11,454
This was probably decided long ago, job 1 is to see him on the field in September
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom