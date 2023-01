MrChadRico said: I'm glad he's not playing in the probowl but not happy he's still in protocol. Does this mean he's still experiencing symptoms?



Hope he's okay. Click to expand...

Not sure what it means.But he's had no setbacks. So him still being in protocol is most likely just because they're not rushing.If he was still having symptoms they would have a hard time saying there are no setbacks.In my personal and expertise opinion