Tua support

Smith21 said:
4500 yards. No center. No 2nd pass catcher come on. I’m a fan
I can't imagine anyone here is not a fan. Great dude, excellent representative of the franchise. However, we have a better chance at winning a super bowl with him holding a clipboard. That sounds harsher than it was meant but the point remains the same.
 
The moment is always too big for the Dolphins and Tua always plays his worst during the biggest games and always will. Buffalo was down to their 4th and 5th corners. Completely Pathetic #1 scoring offense my a**. The last time Tua showed up for a big game like this was the national championship and he almost lost that and got lucky Devonte smith was wide open on 3rd and looongg.
 
i thought we would be blown out...i bet 500 on buffalo because i wanted to invoke voodoo. we almost won. stfu
 
Tua is a very nice person. Very classy. Easy to root for. He has some elite traits like his accuracy and time but that gets exploited when things aren't going their way and the game is on the line. No QB gets a perfect situation. That's what makes the elite QBs so good. They step up when it matters and things fall apart.

But his physical limitations limit from doing that. He looks like he is about to break when he runs. He runs like a statue that is about to crumble. His arm strength is good enough but still lacks zip and that shows in rainy, cold games. And he has way too much of a gunner mentality where he makes horrible decisions. He turns the ball over way too much. He makes Farve level decisions. He just collapses when he doesn't have a perfect situation.
 
