Tua support

Tua is a very nice person. Very classy. Easy to root for. He has some elite traits like his accuracy and time but that gets exploited when things aren't going their way and the game is on the line. No QB gets a perfect situation. That's what makes the elite QBs so good. They step up when it matters and things fall apart.



But his physical limitations limit from doing that. He looks like he is about to break when he runs. He runs like a statue that is about to crumble. His arm strength is good enough but still lacks zip and that shows in rainy, cold games. And he has way too much of a gunner mentality where he makes horrible decisions. He turns the ball over way too much. He makes Farve level decisions. He just collapses when he doesn't have a perfect situation.