Tua support

Smith21
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2008
- Messages
- 2,618
- Reaction score
- 806
- Location
- Boynton Beach
4500 yards. No center. No 2nd pass catcher come on. I’m a fan
I can't imagine anyone here is not a fan. Great dude, excellent representative of the franchise. However, we have a better chance at winning a super bowl with him holding a clipboard. That sounds harsher than it was meant but the point remains the same.4500 yards. No center. No 2nd pass catcher come on. I’m a fan
He is a choker, flat out loser! I bet anyone $1000 that Tua and McD will never lead Miami to a Superbowl
This. Buffalo receivers routinely making big catches in crunch time. Miami's top WR dropping passes left and rightWhen you are counting on Cedrick Wilson to come up big on 3rd down, you know we're ****ed.
4500 yards. No center. No 2nd pass catcher come on. I’m a fan