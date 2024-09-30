 Tua symptom free, on track to return Week 8 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua symptom free, on track to return Week 8

I’m no doctor so someone feel free to educate me, but the whole thing seems weird.

His concussion was so bad he needed to be out 4 weeks, but 5 weeks he’s good to go? Most players are out 1 week with a concussion. Why is Tuas magic number 4?
 
Tua will never take a snap for the dolphins again.

He's not coming back and letting this blithering moron head coach get him killed. We will cut him in march.

This is all bc Mike McDaniel is astoundingly bad at his job.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom