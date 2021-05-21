Tua Tagovailoa: 5 QBs that improved from year one to year 2

Good article. Especially for instance society types. This is what I remembered and knew about rookie QB's, I enjoyed Tua's rookie year and look forward to even more.The Miami Dolphins watched Tua Tagovailoa play in nine games last year and those nine games have been enough for media types to label him a bust.Most fans on social media preach time and patience but some in the mainstream media believe the Dolphins must trade him for DeShaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers or anyone else because in their opinion, Tua Tagovailoa isn’t an NFL quarterback.Most QBs struggle in their first year in the NFL. It’s a big jump from college and everything is much faster. Some players come along a little quicker than others but some may take a couple of years to mature into the role.Without question, QBs of the past were given more time to learn their trade and craft. In this era of football, QBs could be gone before the next draft. How many broken QBs would have succeeded with a different team? Would Brady Quinn have been a bust in Miami had he not been drafted by the Browns?the 5 here with stats compared to Tua