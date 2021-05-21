 Tua Tagovailoa: 5 QBs that improved from year one to year 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Tagovailoa: 5 QBs that improved from year one to year 2

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Good article. Especially for instance society types. This is what I remembered and knew about rookie QB's, I enjoyed Tua's rookie year and look forward to even more.

The Miami Dolphins watched Tua Tagovailoa play in nine games last year and those nine games have been enough for media types to label him a bust.


Most fans on social media preach time and patience but some in the mainstream media believe the Dolphins must trade him for DeShaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers or anyone else because in their opinion, Tua Tagovailoa isn’t an NFL quarterback.

Most QBs struggle in their first year in the NFL. It’s a big jump from college and everything is much faster. Some players come along a little quicker than others but some may take a couple of years to mature into the role.

Without question, QBs of the past were given more time to learn their trade and craft. In this era of football, QBs could be gone before the next draft. How many broken QBs would have succeeded with a different team? Would Brady Quinn have been a bust in Miami had he not been drafted by the Browns?

the 5 here with stats compared to Tua

https://phinphanatic.com/2021/05/21/tua-tagovailoa-5-qbs-improved-year-one-year-2/
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

MDFINFAN said:
Good article. Especially for instance society types. This is what I remembered and knew about rookie QB's, I enjoyed Tua's rookie year and look forward to even more.

The Miami Dolphins watched Tua Tagovailoa play in nine games last year and those nine games have been enough for media types to label him a bust.


Most fans on social media preach time and patience but some in the mainstream media believe the Dolphins must trade him for DeShaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers or anyone else because in their opinion, Tua Tagovailoa isn’t an NFL quarterback.

Most QBs struggle in their first year in the NFL. It’s a big jump from college and everything is much faster. Some players come along a little quicker than others but some may take a couple of years to mature into the role.

Without question, QBs of the past were given more time to learn their trade and craft. In this era of football, QBs could be gone before the next draft. How many broken QBs would have succeeded with a different team? Would Brady Quinn have been a bust in Miami had he not been drafted by the Browns?

the 5 here with stats compared to Tua

https://phinphanatic.com/2021/05/21/tua-tagovailoa-5-qbs-improved-year-one-year-2/
Thanks for posting brother.

And for the impatient and unreasonable Tua haters, and in the immortal words of Sean Connery: “Suck it long, and suck it hard”.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

I'm only on the first year 1 QB mentioned, but it's juicy...

John Elway: 10 starts, 4-6 record, 1,663 yards, 7 touchdowns, 14 interceptions. 47.5% completion rate.

Tua Tagovailoa: 9 starts, 6-3 record, 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He had a 64.1 % completion rate.
We all know this does not mean Tua is the next Elway. It is simply an example showing that a less than spectacular first season in of itself does not doom a player to mediocrity or worse.
 
phinfan33

phinfan33

juniorseau55 said:
If he throws 5 td's haters will say its because "anyone" can with the receivers we have.
I hope he does throw 5 TDs in a single game. I'd love to see that again from a Dolphins QB. Been some 3 and 4 td games from Dolphins QBs over the years, but I wanna say Dan was the last one I can remember see do it, but I will allow that I could be forgetting someone.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Im in Tuas corner and giving the Guy some rope just as I would if he were any other young 2nd year QB who has shown some flashes.

However...the fuse is shorter in Aqua/orange land because of the awful track record left for all to see by the idiocy of Front office/Coaching Staffs of the past.
Henne? CulPepper? Lemon as in Cleo?

Tua...Please dig deep, We need a star and its way past due in S Fla
 
