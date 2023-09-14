 Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins turnaround might be without precedent | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins turnaround might be without precedent

Pretty good writeup from The Athletic.
Figuring out how the games are won in the NFL sounds simple, but is often overlooked.

Narratives form around quarterbacks based on team results beyond the quarterback’s control. When circumstances around a QB shift, the narratives shift as well. Jared Goff’s boom-bust career with the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions is one example. Derek Carr’s move from the Las Vegas Raiders for the New Orleans Saints provides another case to monitor.
Obligatory **** Brian Flores, all my homies hate Brian Flores.:

Before the Dolphins hired former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as head coach in 2022, they employed a defensive head coach (Brian Flores) looking to minimize offensive risk for an inexperienced quarterback ill-equipped to overcome deficiencies around him. Those deficiencies included poor skill position play, questionable offensive design and coordinator instability.
