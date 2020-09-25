Menu
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Tua Tagovailoa highlights vs. Jacksonville
Thread starter
Xbrett82us
Start date
46 minutes ago
Xbrett82us
Starter
Joined
Oct 3, 2004
Messages
1,136
Reaction score
130
46 minutes ago
#1
Mach2
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
6,204
Reaction score
10,800
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
38 minutes ago
#2
And you win the sarcasm award for the week.
A high bar around here.
Kudos.....
illscriptures
We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,575
Reaction score
2,353
Location
Miami
19 minutes ago
#3
Bust... looks like another homerun for Grier.
