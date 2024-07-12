 Tua Tagovailoa joined some elite company | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Tagovailoa joined some elite company

MDFINFAN said:
Tagovailoa is joined by Hall of Fame members Marino, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Drew Brees, and another candidate, Phillip Rivers. It's an impressive accomplishment for a quarterback who is consistently dogged by the media and, at times, his team's own fanbase.

https://phinphanatic.com/posts/tua-...-qbs-accomplish-this-rare-record-01j2jaxk9yyt
That same media doesn’t care!

They have what they have against the guy and the I’ll not give him credit.

Win an SB and watch everyone else get the accolades for it and not a single rose for Tua.
 
ANUFan said:
Led the NFL in QB rating at age 24 and passing yards at age 25 and half this fanbase questions whether or not he should be extended long term. Same fanbase that cried over garbage to mediocre QB play since Danny. It’s like we miss John Beck.
 
Michael Scott said:
Well put, MS. I just don't understand it. Give Tua his bag.
 
Rick Cartman said:
If Joe Burrow or Josh Allen did that it would be treated like the moon landing.
If Tua wins some big games in December and January this year, i think he will get his roses from the media, not that i think they're worth much anyways.
He will get my roses as well if he can just do this.
 
Michael Scott said:
Excellent post.....
 
He only did it because of the skills of his recievers and coaching staff! You never heard that about Manning when he was throwing the Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dallas Clark and had Edgerrin James catching 70 or 80 passes out of the backfield.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Heard this name before Marvin Harrison. Was he any good?
 
Rick Cartman said:
I've said the same a few times as well. Most running QB's yardage starts to go down dramatically at 28 and older and Josh is getting there. Once his legs start to go they will be left with a $50M a year QB that isn't a great pocket passer.

It's just another reason why I think the Dolphins are about to start dominating the division.
 
Springveldt said:
It's just another reason why I think the Dolphins are about to start dominating the division.
Josh Allen is always going to be an ultra competitive type and will until he retires imo.. hoping Brooks can keep him in check.
 
