andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 16,872
- Reaction score
- 30,304
- Location
- Bahamas
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami used to revolve around the Dolphins, we’re trying to re-establish that
For much of their franchise history, the Miami Dolphins were one of the elite franchises in sports. In the 1970s they went to three straight Super Bowls and produced the NFL’s only perfect season. In the 1980s they went to two more Super Bowls, and in the Dan Marino era they were always...
sports.yahoo.com