Tua Tagovailoa raising money for victims of Hawaiian wildfires

Tua Tagovailoa raising money for wildfire victims
Nick Saban, the quarterback’s coach at Alabama, is among the donors to the charitable effort in the wake of deadly fires in the Miami Dolphins star's home state.
www.al.com
On social media, the former Alabama All-American wrote: “In the wake of the Maui wildfires, our community needs us more than ever. With the strength of our ‘Ohana and the deep-rooted values of Aloha, let’s lend a hand to those in need. One-hundred percent of donations will directly support those affected in Hawaii.”