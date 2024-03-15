Tua Tagovailoa reportedly doing drills to make himself faster and lose weight says trainer

MDFINFAN
If Tua can add speed to his game, with his legs, it could give the Dolphins' offense another element. Tua wasn't running as much as he did through the first three years of his NFL career, last year. That might change but I doubt the Dolphins will encourage him to do it often.