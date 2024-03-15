 Tua Tagovailoa reportedly doing drills to make himself faster and lose weight says trainer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Tagovailoa reportedly doing drills to make himself faster and lose weight says trainer

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
22,250
Reaction score
2,155
Location
Maryland
I'm glad to see this but it bothers me that QBs that have done nothing get huge contracts inline with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. I'm not singling out Tua. Both Hurts and Herbert were grossly overpaid as were Carr and Cousins. Something needs to happen to rein this nonsense back in. I am not anti-Tua, in fact the opposite. But lets be honest, Tua has earned a $35 million per year contract, not $50+ mill.
 
MDK said:
I'm glad to see this but it bothers me that QBs that have done nothing get huge contracts inline with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. I'm not singling out Tua. Both Hurts and Herbert were grossly overpaid as were Carr and Cousins. Something needs to happen to rein this nonsense back in. I am not anti-Tua, in fact the opposite. But lets be honest, Tua has earned a $35 million per year contract, not $50+ mill.
Click to expand...
Tua led the NFL in passing yards this year and in YPA last year. He also led the league Pro Bowl voting for the last two years, so he is a fan favorite as well. He puts asses in the seats and eyes on the screen, which some may argue is more important than stats. Either way, he deserves market value
 
My first thought here was that this was really positive.

My second thought was that @djphinfan is going to be so excited to see this.....
 
Definitely good news IMHO. He just looks SO much quicker and more nimble in that Arizona clip, and even earlier this year, then he did towards the end of the season.

He’s way more dangerous if he can escape the pocket and extend plays, run the odd bootleg, etc.
 
rent this space said:
Tua led the NFL in passing yards this year and in YPA last year. He also led the league Pro Bowl voting for the last two years, so he is a fan favorite as well. He puts asses in the seats and eyes on the screen, which some may argue is more important than stats. Either way, he deserves market value
Click to expand...
Numbers are great but they dont win play-off games. Last years collapse was a heart-ripping experience. Play-off wins should = money, nothing else. Dont care one lick about the regular season. I'd rather be 8-9 and go to the Super bowl than be 14-3 and exit the play-offs without a win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom