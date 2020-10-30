Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 43,063
- Reaction score
- 27,247
- Age
- 56
- Location
- So Cal
Tua Tagovailoa Riding Dolphin Bobblehead Unveiled - Miami Dolphins
A limited-edition Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins Bobblehead manufactured by FOCO has been released. Only 2020 have been manufactured and each one is individually numbered so get yours before they sell out fast. Click the link below to place your pre-order. CLICK HERE TO BUY MILWAUKEE – This...
dolphinstalk.com
Wearing a blue number 1 jersey, the smiling Tagovailoa bobblehead is holding a football and sitting atop a dolphin with a Miami Dolphins’ logo on the base. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. In addition to the Miami Dolphins Bobblehead, the Hall of Fame and Museum also unveiled a bobblehead of Tua in his Alabama Crimson Tide jersey with an elephant this morning, which is also $40 and individually numbered to 2020.