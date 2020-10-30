Tua Tagovailoa Riding Dolphin Bobblehead Unveiled

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
43,063
Reaction score
27,247
Age
56
Location
So Cal
dolphinstalk.com

Tua Tagovailoa Riding Dolphin Bobblehead Unveiled - Miami Dolphins

A limited-edition Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins Bobblehead manufactured by FOCO has been released. Only 2020 have been manufactured and each one is individually numbered so get yours before they sell out fast. Click the link below to place your pre-order. CLICK HERE TO BUY MILWAUKEE – This...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

1604077204539.png

Wearing a blue number 1 jersey, the smiling Tagovailoa bobblehead is holding a football and sitting atop a dolphin with a Miami Dolphins’ logo on the base. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. In addition to the Miami Dolphins Bobblehead, the Hall of Fame and Museum also unveiled a bobblehead of Tua in his Alabama Crimson Tide jersey with an elephant this morning, which is also $40 and individually numbered to 2020.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,261
Reaction score
18,633
...oh darn!

Sold out until Feb '21!

Guess I'll have to play with my Borg doll some more...

Borg.jpg
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,261
Reaction score
18,633
Fin Fan in Cali said:
dolphinstalk.com

Tua Tagovailoa Riding Dolphin Bobblehead Unveiled - Miami Dolphins

A limited-edition Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins Bobblehead manufactured by FOCO has been released. Only 2020 have been manufactured and each one is individually numbered so get yours before they sell out fast. Click the link below to place your pre-order. CLICK HERE TO BUY MILWAUKEE – This...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

View attachment 57348

Wearing a blue number 1 jersey, the smiling Tagovailoa bobblehead is holding a football and sitting atop a dolphin with a Miami Dolphins’ logo on the base. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. In addition to the Miami Dolphins Bobblehead, the Hall of Fame and Museum also unveiled a bobblehead of Tua in his Alabama Crimson Tide jersey with an elephant this morning, which is also $40 and individually numbered to 2020.
Click to expand...

Seriously -- that image is totally phallic!

"That's a man with a well defined porpoise!"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom