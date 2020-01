TedSlimmJr said: I want to direct this response to hoops and ANU since they asked in the now locked thread...



Tua struggled with this decision. This was the biggest decision of his life that was going to impact the rest of his life and his family’s - and he had to do it surrounded with an innumerable amount of uncertainties.



Tua wanted to come back and thought he was coming back, until Friday.



Dad is not a problem. What I’m saying is he was aware that Tua was in a vulnerable position where he was likely to make an emotional decision instead of the best business decision. This was a business decision. Dad was there to ensure they made the best business decision. It had to be this. Click to expand...

Do you know how far along he is in his hip recovery and if he has any idea what NFL team will draft him?Everyone who keeps comparing Galu to Lavar Ball or says he will be a problem has no clue what they are talking about. First off Galu is there to support his son and help him make the best business decision like you said, not an emotional one. People who don't understand Hawaii or their culture struggle with the family aspect as people are extremely connected to their family over there. The idea Galu is pushing is that he is trying to help Tua learn how to make the best decisions for his life but also to be there to make sure he doesn't fall too much (which would be him coming back to school instead of entering the draft). He wants to teach Tua (who is still a kid) the process and way to think and make the best decisions for himself. And ultimately when he has a family to learn to teach his kids the same thing.I've spent a lot of my life in Hawaii and understand their culture and being treated the same because of how I look and this mindset is more common than not in HI.