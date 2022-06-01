Tua talks work out and pushing the ball downfield

Tua Tagovailoa Working on Avoiding Hits with this HIIT Workout When discussing heading into his third year, it’s easy to see the excitement in the eyes of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Given how much focus the team has placed on the offensive side of the ball, there will be plenty of opportunities to showcase the work he’s put in this...

A bit more about his work out but he gives a little insight of why he didnt push the ball downfield. Hearing from Tua himself...I have seen some improvements on being able to push the ball down the field once again. I honestly think it’s just practice.It’s a little different now. My second year was different than my rookie year and this year will be different than last year with how we go about doing things. I definitely feel a lot more confident being able to push the ball down the field. It’s going to be exciting.