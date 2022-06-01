Tua talks work out and pushing the ball downfield

Yoodakine56
A bit more about his work out but he gives a little insight of why he didnt push the ball downfield. Hearing from Tua himself...
I have seen some improvements on being able to push the ball down the field once again. I honestly think it’s just practice. I wasn’t really able to push the ball down the field last year because we didn’t have plays specifically to push the ball down the field. A lot of plays that were called last year were meant for one person. Either this person is open, or the play might be dead. It’s a little different now. My second year was different than my rookie year and this year will be different than last year with how we go about doing things. I definitely feel a lot more confident being able to push the ball down the field. It’s going to be exciting.
