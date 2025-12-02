Tua tanking for other reasons?

Mr Fan
Realist Veritas
Super Donator
Club Member
I was looking at his play games this year and behavior and I am starting to wonder if this is a plan to retire. He was given his mega contract with the bonus money. I'm curious if this is some plan to simply show medical decline due to injuries and collect the contract or avoid paying back portions of the guaranteed monies.
While I've never been a fan of Tua is short passing game was reasonably solid in the past, now I'm curious if he his deliberately making bad throws/decisions to create a narrative. With this much money at stake, I could see this.....as a possibility.
Perhaps I'm just a dark thinker when it comes to people, so I'm curious, if I'm seeing things too darkly in regard to his intent.
