Tua, Tannehill, Rosen

It's sad to me that we see a lot of young QB's come through here and we seem to revel in setting up some of the worst possible circumstances to try to develop a young QB. And we seem to be repeating the same things to a T that haven't worked for us previously. One of the league's worst offensive lines? Check. No commitment to the run game? Check. Like, I get it, sometimes young guys are gonna suck no matter what - you know Rosen with his lack of field awareness may not have worked out no matter what you did. But it would be nice to say that we had actually set the stage for a young QB to be successful, instead of throwing in a young QB and and hoping he'll be successful in spite of a myriad of circumstances working against him. The only QB that may have had a solid set of circumstances around him when he got the keys handed over to him was Chad Henne, who would have been the result if you tasked a lab with designing the least inspiring QB of the future prospect ever.



I really was vocally against the idea of drafting a QB from Alabama to try and helm the disarray that was the Dolphins, and I am still on the train that it was a terrible mistake to force start him over Fitz last year in a move that may be the undoing of the Flores regime. But he's the QB now and it would be nice to say that we were getting a good look at what this guy could do on a level playing field in the NFL, and instead we're here watching pretty much every play this guy runs just be a prayer that he can get a pass off safely. It's hard to learn to thrive when you can barely survive. By the time of Tannehill's exit, we all knew it was time. It hadn't worked out. But his exit and then getting the starting job in Tennessee let us see if it was him or us that was the problem - and it came back with a resounding result that Miami was the problem, as after going on a great run in TN in 2019 he led the highest scoring offense in the league in 2021, all while delivering big plays at a rate as high as any QB in the league (this from a guy it took 4 years to hit a deep ball in Miami).



I don't care that the team traded Laremy Tunsil as much as 3 years after the trade they still haven't found his replacement.

I don't care that they didn't draft JK Dobbins or Najee Harris or Jonathan Taylor as much as they didn't draft anyone.

I don't care that it didn't work out with Chan Gailey or Jim Caldwell as much as it is that they can't find a competent offensive staff to even give us NFL level play designs after 3 years.



I'm tired of this organization trying to develop QB prospects in the worst circumstances imaginable, and I think that while the QB is as important as ever and rightfully value, the idea that you have to build your team from the ground up around a QB prospect is outdated. Most of the league's best QB's weren't drafted in the top 5, many of them were drafted highly but they were drafted in the middle of the first round when they either fell in the draft to a decent team, or a team traded up to get to them. It's possible to build a good team and then trade up to get the guy you think is the missing piece. You to pay dearly, but is trading two first round picks to bring a good QB prospect to a team that much different than having to spend multiple first round picks in a few years because the guy you picked failed? Or spending a first and a second on young QB's like we have in the last three years?



I don't feel like the league is going to get an answer on Tua until he gets his second chance with another team - however long that takes. And it sickens me to say that, once again.