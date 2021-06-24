 Tua - The expectation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua - The expectation

G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
877
Reaction score
954
Age
47
Location
London England
I don’t start threads very often, but my curiosity is getting the better of me and I wanted to know your opinions.

We’ve had too many threads discussing whether he should be the QB, this thread isn’t about that.

Tua is our QB this season and it’s his second season. His hip isn’t a problem and he’s got an improved set of skill players since his first season.

with the current offence, what do we think is a good second season for Tua? the stats I’m keen to know from you learned guys and gals are (for the regular season)

Percentage pass completion
Passing yards
No of passing TDs


And thanks for taking the time.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
8,564
Reaction score
13,880
I expect him to be better than last year... to play in every game and not be pulled due to poor play. I'm not big on statistics, as I think too many of them are goosed by being on a good (or bad) team, but I do expect that his numbers will improve across the board.

I want to see less confusion, fewer poor reads, and a bit of dominance in the huddle.
 
Eesti

Eesti

Rookie
Club Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2008
Messages
4,888
Reaction score
2,261
Location
Saint Petersburg, FL
He has to leave no doubt he is a franchise/top 10 QB or we go shopping again next year while we still have ammo and a team around a QB.

Also, I'm not sure I let Grier pick another QB if Tua is not the guy. After seeing Tannehill leave and explode in Tennessee as well as how Justin Herbert looked, he better be the guy.

I still have some faith that he will turn it around and have a very efficient season highlighted with some big play/game winning ability.
 
P

phinfan40353

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 13, 2008
Messages
2,267
Reaction score
1,189
A few points...

With salary cap, injuries, need for winning returns and other pressures, teams do NOT have the luxury of using the "development" and "building" labels to temper expectations for years.

When a team signs a player to a large contract, the expectations are set.

When a team uses a Top 10 pick on a player the expectations are set.

You can't sell players and fans on the notion we are going to use 3-4 years to develop the team and THEN start worrying about championships and playoffs.

Most players on the team won't be here in 3-4 years.

If you assemble talent and use expensive resources to acquire talent, you're trying to win ... Now.

We are still seeing the mindset that building a winning culture takes years of waiting before you judge the outcome.

Expectations are different because fans, players, owners and coaches want immediate success?

You think the coach speak is the truth when they temper the media's expectations to protect a team that is losing?

They why do successful coordinators jump so quickly from Jon to job? You think they have a "team" mentality when they move after 1-3 years?

Every person in the equation wants to win now so they can secure a higher contract, more guaranteed money or a better job.

Stop listening to the "speak"....any successful individual in this industry wants to get more money which is the byproduct of their efforts on the field or in the box within the current season.

So, when you commit to a QB with draft picks, FAs, coaches and scheme....you should not believe the "give it time" crowd. Because anyone that wants to succeed wants to win now

There is real pressure on Tua to not just improve but to take this team to the playoffs and win. This team has been built around him.

And Grier has built in options to move on from Tua if he doesn't show "it" and get results as soon as next draft.

Top 15 QB, game winning drives when needed and a playoff win.

I don't care about stats, the intangibles better arrive and lead us to battling for the AFC crown or Tua is auditioning for a trade partner and his next team.

We are loaded with talent. How many years you think we have with this window? None if we don't win
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom