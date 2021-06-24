Tua - The expectation

GrieseMarinoTua
I don’t start threads very often, but my curiosity is getting the better of me and I wanted to know your opinions.
We’ve had too many threads discussing whether he should be the QB, this thread isn’t about that.
Tua is our QB this season and it’s his second season. His hip isn’t a problem and he’s got an improved set of skill players since his first season.
with the current offence, what do we think is a good second season for Tua? the stats I’m keen to know from you learned guys and gals are (for the regular season)
Percentage pass completion
Passing yards
No of passing TDs
And thanks for taking the time.
