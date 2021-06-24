Tua - The expectation

A few points...



With salary cap, injuries, need for winning returns and other pressures, teams do NOT have the luxury of using the "development" and "building" labels to temper expectations for years.



When a team signs a player to a large contract, the expectations are set.



When a team uses a Top 10 pick on a player the expectations are set.



You can't sell players and fans on the notion we are going to use 3-4 years to develop the team and THEN start worrying about championships and playoffs.



Most players on the team won't be here in 3-4 years.



If you assemble talent and use expensive resources to acquire talent, you're trying to win ... Now.



We are still seeing the mindset that building a winning culture takes years of waiting before you judge the outcome.



Expectations are different because fans, players, owners and coaches want immediate success?



You think the coach speak is the truth when they temper the media's expectations to protect a team that is losing?



They why do successful coordinators jump so quickly from Jon to job? You think they have a "team" mentality when they move after 1-3 years?



Every person in the equation wants to win now so they can secure a higher contract, more guaranteed money or a better job.



Stop listening to the "speak"....any successful individual in this industry wants to get more money which is the byproduct of their efforts on the field or in the box within the current season.



So, when you commit to a QB with draft picks, FAs, coaches and scheme....you should not believe the "give it time" crowd. Because anyone that wants to succeed wants to win now



There is real pressure on Tua to not just improve but to take this team to the playoffs and win. This team has been built around him.



And Grier has built in options to move on from Tua if he doesn't show "it" and get results as soon as next draft.



Top 15 QB, game winning drives when needed and a playoff win.



I don't care about stats, the intangibles better arrive and lead us to battling for the AFC crown or Tua is auditioning for a trade partner and his next team.



We are loaded with talent. How many years you think we have with this window? None if we don't win