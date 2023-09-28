 Tua, the tribal chief, AFC Offensive Player of the month……… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua, the tribal chief, AFC Offensive Player of the month………

Nice job Tua!

The NFL and the stupid anti- Dolphin media has been forced to FINALLY give us a taste of our due!

Time for some REVENGE! Let’s make THEM drink the kool-aide! The Bills get humiliated this Sunday and I’m gonna love every freakin moment of it!

Enjoy!!!
 
NoblePhin said:
Wow 30 yrs?! I would have thought Ricky got that title once since then
Right? I had to go back and look up his monthly stats for those games where he rushed for 200+ up in Buffalo and I think against the Bears if I’m not mistaken.

1993 though….. that’s something. Really remarkable.
 
www.nbcsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa is the AFC offensive player of the month

It's a crucial season for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and it's off to a great start.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

Look at the end of this article by this a$$. Has to make it a backhand insult "The NFL named Tagovailoa the AFC offensive player of the month in recognition of that production and the hope in Miami is that Tagovailoa will remain healthy enough to keep lighting up the scoreboard all year"
The hope that he will remain healthy. Like they gave him the award with the hope that he stays healthy. No; he got the award for what he has already done.
 
Naa...its two separate statements in the same sentence. He's saying he got the award on the production, AND the hope in Miami is that he will remain healthy. Both are true.
 
