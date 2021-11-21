 Tua thread #100 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua thread #100

Sorry if this is already too many Tua threads, but Tua with a 109 QB Rating.

The Jets or not, not bad for a young QB coming back from a throwing hand injury in I believe his 16th game starting...with a shaky line, no huge running game (I wanted Taylor SO BAD), and coaching that have as much experience in their job as the young players.
 
Gaskins ran the ball well today...

In fact, anytime we've actually had to run the ball we've done so. In the games we've won, when the defense knew we were going to run the ball we still did so well enough to seal the wins...

I motion to strike "not being able to run the ball" off the record.
 
Looking around the league and seeing so many young QB’s look like absolute garbage we should be thrilled with what we have seen from Tua this year.
 
Clearly we haven’t let him loose. Ints or not we need to build his confidence
 
Sorry if this is already too many Tua threads, but Tua with a 109 QB Rating.

The Jets or not, not bad for a young QB coming back from a throwing hand injury in I believe his 16th game starting...with a shaky line, no huge running game (I wanted Taylor SO BAD), and coaching that have as much experience in their job as the young players.
14th. He is 10-4 as a starter.
 
Gaskins ran the ball well today...

In fact, anytime we've actually had to run the ball we've done so. In the games we've won, when the defense knew we were going to run the ball we still did so well enough to seal the wins...

I motion to strike "not being able to run the ball" off the record.
I would agree. Most of our run struggles come from bad play calling. Like trying to run from shotgun when the defense knows it’s most likely a run play.
 
27 of 33 273 yards 2 td, 1int completion 81.8%

Yes conservative play calling at times but that % number is sensational.
Got the job done and adapted well, especially the step up to hit Hollins for the TD.
 
