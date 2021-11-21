Tua thread #100

tay0365
Sorry if this is already too many Tua threads, but Tua with a 109 QB Rating.
The Jets or not, not bad for a young QB coming back from a throwing hand injury in I believe his 16th game starting...with a shaky line, no huge running game (I wanted Taylor SO BAD), and coaching that have as much experience in their job as the young players.
