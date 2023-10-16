 Tua through 6 weeks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua through 6 weeks

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
20,464
Reaction score
22,713
Location
NJ
Tua Tagovailoa ranks this season after week 6.

NFL Rank
Passer Rating 1st (114.1)
Pass Yards 1st (1,876)
Pass TD T-1st (14)
TD/att 1st
Yards/att 1st
Yards/comp 1st

Wow!!! Imagine how good Tua would be if he was not so mediocre. 😜

Are we starting to believe yet?

 
200w.gif
 
Special Qb..

I’ve watched that throw to waddle that he deoooed 10 times, I just can’t believe the timing and placement on the throw.

Waddle literally did not have to use his hands as it hit him in the chest.

His ability now is to shift his whole body and feet from one side to the other now in the screen game, lightning fast
 
Malpractice during the Flores years.

Maybe Flores and Sean Peyton can coach together.
 
What's funny with this thread is there were actual posts and threads about this stuff some are joking on.

Where are these posters?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom