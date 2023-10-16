Tua through 6 weeks

tay0365
Tua Tagovailoa ranks this season after week 6.
NFL Rank
Passer Rating 1st (114.1)
Pass Yards 1st (1,876)
Pass TD T-1st (14)
TD/att 1st
Yards/att 1st
Yards/comp 1st
Wow!!! Imagine how good Tua would be if he was not so mediocre.
Are we starting to believe yet?
