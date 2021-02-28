Tua Throwback White Vapor Jersey XXL....

Product ID: 3924389

Fit: Men's Nike Limited Jerseys fit true to size. We recommend ordering one size larger than you normally wear for a looser fit or up two sizes if you plan on layering underneath the jersey.

Material: 100% Polyester

VaporKnit technology features breathable, flexible fabric with moisture-wicking properties

Tagless collar

Chainmaille Mesh Grill at front neck and back seam lines inspired by the authentic on-field jersey

Stitched tackle twill name and numbers

Metallic-effect NFL shield at collar

Vapor untouchable limited chassis

Embroidered accents

Satin twill woven jock tag

Machine wash

Officially licensed

Imported

Brand: Nike

