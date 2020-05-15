Tua throwbacks available now

I have worst luck with jerseys as my collection is atrocious with some players including Marshall, Dion Jordan, Dansby but I’ve been waiting for this one to drop, always said my next jersey would be a throwback Marino or Jason Taylor but this one came available today And I know it’s kind of stupid on my part to get a rookie that hasn’t played a snap after getting burned on Jordan but these throwback whites are so fresh and I’m hoping Tua is our next franchise QB not in love with the # 1 but oh well.



Also splurged on limited as I’m hoping it’s my last jersey for a while and wanted the stitched numbers. It said latest I will get it is November 26th but I bought one on fanatics last year a Bryce Harper when he signed with phillies as I’m also a diehard Phils fan and same special event and they said expected by July and it showed in may so I’m hoping same thing happens. Maybe by start of season or shortly before there after and of course if tua is guy I’m hoping he is I will get green one next year lol.