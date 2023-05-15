 Tua Throwing Pretty At OTAs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Throwing Pretty At OTAs

Finsational

Finsational

Didn't have enough velocity on it.......cough, cough. Can't wait for the season to start. 13 weeks until preseason kickoff.

Is that Kaepernick playing receiver? :chuckle:
 
NY8123

NY8123

Pff..................dude can't throw more than 10 yards. This was a deep fake, no doubt about it. 🤣 🤣 🤣
 
M

Marino2.0

Bucket hat provides extra concussion protection in case of high winds.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Makes you wonder what the narrative beyond staying healthy will be in this camp around Tua?
 
S

seble24

That will be the narrative until he plays 10 straight full seasons. The performance questions are gone now, so injury is all that's left for people to target.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Wow that ball had no zip it just floated forever. Noodle arm
 
