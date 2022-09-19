Tua “throwing ropes”

BIGTom-
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2012
- Messages
- 196
- Reaction score
- 537
This is my first thread ever and probably going to the locker
There’s a ton of great discussion about Tua’s performance at Baltimore yesterday that I have enjoyed reading but I cringe every time someone says that Tua is “throwing ropes”.
Please stop. It doesn’t mean what you think lol
There’s a ton of great discussion about Tua’s performance at Baltimore yesterday that I have enjoyed reading but I cringe every time someone says that Tua is “throwing ropes”.
Please stop. It doesn’t mean what you think lol
Last edited: