Tua “throwing ropes”

BIGTom-

BIGTom-

This is my first thread ever and probably going to the locker

There’s a ton of great discussion about Tua’s performance at Baltimore yesterday that I have enjoyed reading but I cringe every time someone says that Tua is “throwing ropes”.

Please stop. It doesn’t mean what you think lol

orgasm jizz GIF
 
