Tua throws a 55 yard pass in his worst game of the season. Among most air yards for the season

You know. It was amazing what happened when someone showed how Tuas throws looked when flipped to right handed.



Also for about a 6 week span, Tua led the league in 50+ yard plays or something similar to that.



It's an ignorant statement when some wanna claim Tua can't throw deep.



When he no longer has to worry about his WR BEING double and triple covered on those intermediate routes...... Tuas numbers will skyrocket.



I still remember about 3 perfectly thrown intermediate routes to Waddle.......that he dropped where he would still be running.



I'm not saying that to knock Waddle. My point is, when his receiver got separation, and he was man to man.... Tua threw strikes that would have been 50+ yard TDS and on the hi lites.



Tua will be fine. Fix the line and he will shred defenses