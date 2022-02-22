 Tua throws a 55 yard pass in his worst game of the season. Among most air yards for the season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua throws a 55 yard pass in his worst game of the season. Among most air yards for the season

Rev Kev

Rev Kev

What tank? FOs don’t tank?
Mike McDaniel said:
Lol

As much as people hype up Herbert (and undoubtedly he will be the media's favorite "dark horse" MVP candidate this year), I have no problems saying that Tua is more than capable of almost every throw as Herbert. And Tua's pocket awareness is basically second to none
Is the actual Mike McDaniel? If so can I ask a ?? Are we not trading for Watson then?
 
G

GRYPHONK

You know. It was amazing what happened when someone showed how Tuas throws looked when flipped to right handed.

Also for about a 6 week span, Tua led the league in 50+ yard plays or something similar to that.

It's an ignorant statement when some wanna claim Tua can't throw deep.

When he no longer has to worry about his WR BEING double and triple covered on those intermediate routes...... Tuas numbers will skyrocket.

I still remember about 3 perfectly thrown intermediate routes to Waddle.......that he dropped where he would still be running.

I'm not saying that to knock Waddle. My point is, when his receiver got separation, and he was man to man.... Tua threw strikes that would have been 50+ yard TDS and on the hi lites.

Tua will be fine. Fix the line and he will shred defenses
 
GatorFin73

GatorFin73

That was probably Tua’s best throw of the year. Certainly for a deep throw. Unfortunately if I recall correctly we still didn’t get a TD out of that drive.
 
G

GRYPHONK

GatorFin73 said:
That was probably Tua’s best throw of the year. Certainly for a deep throw. Unfortunately if I recall correctly we still didn’t get a TD out of that drive.
Correct, our brilliant coach and OCS decided after that play, it was time to start running reverses and having our WrS attempt passes.

Then...rather then punting.... our thankfully fired coach trotted Sanders out for a long missed FG if I remember correctly.

The pass to Parker against Baltimore was a thing of beauty as well. Not only a deep pass, dropped it in perfectly with I think 3 defenders in the vacinity
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
55.1 wasnt the longest air yard completion in 2021... Would like to know where these numbers come from...There were 4 throws over 60 air yards and Herbert threw one of them...
 
Ray R

Ray R

mrbunglez said:
I have my popcorn ready for this. I’ve also taken people off my ignore list for this discussion……

Where’s that Michael Jackson eating popcorn gif?

But they tell me on Fin Heaven he has a weak arm and can only throw 3 and outs.
Is it possible they don't know what the h*ll they are talking about? - LOL
 
