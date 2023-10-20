“Tua throws like a lillll bitch”

Philly fans will be Phillying. I get them a lot down here by the Jersey Shore. The looks I get when I wear another teams sportwear. It's like the eyes wanna kill me. If you ever had the displeasure of watching the Philadelphia area news outlets, it's non stop Philly, all the time. I was born and raised in NYC and they didn't have this much sport teams coverage as Philly does. It's Bleepin too damn much.



So the fans are blinded. They are a hard bunch to argue with, without them looking to bust you up.



But our "Noodle" Arm QB is a legitimate MVP candidate and he's not good according to them. Let's hope Miami brings their "A" game on Sunday and doesn't fold like a wet napkin, so they can show the world who's Boss.