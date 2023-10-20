The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 13,852
- Reaction score
- 24,820
- Location
- Bethlehem, Pa
Why the Eagles mess up against Miami
Let's put the Jets loss into perspective. Yes.. losing to the Jets sucks. For a whole host of reasons. We've never lost to them before. They are a bad team. Just moments before the start of the...
www.bleedinggreennation.com
“Also, last I checked our defensive front 4 are the scariest group of monsters I've ever seen. Tua throws like a lillll bitch. If he gets even the slightest amount of pressure, he's no good. He can't scramble. He can't throw it far. And he is prone to making mistakes.”
Ok.
I hope I don’t end up in viral brawl video Monday morning. I think I’ll take a tooth brush with me into the stadium so I can spend the whole first half filing it into a shiv.