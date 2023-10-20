 “Tua throws like a lillll bitch” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

“Also, last I checked our defensive front 4 are the scariest group of monsters I've ever seen. Tua throws like a lillll bitch. If he gets even the slightest amount of pressure, he's no good. He can't scramble. He can't throw it far. And he is prone to making mistakes.”

Ok.

I hope I don’t end up in viral brawl video Monday morning. I think I’ll take a tooth brush with me into the stadium so I can spend the whole first half filing it into a shiv.
 
Philly fans will be Phillying. I get them a lot down here by the Jersey Shore. The looks I get when I wear another teams sportwear. It's like the eyes wanna kill me. If you ever had the displeasure of watching the Philadelphia area news outlets, it's non stop Philly, all the time. I was born and raised in NYC and they didn't have this much sport teams coverage as Philly does. It's Bleepin too damn much.

So the fans are blinded. They are a hard bunch to argue with, without them looking to bust you up.

But our "Noodle" Arm QB is a legitimate MVP candidate and he's not good according to them. Let's hope Miami brings their "A" game on Sunday and doesn't fold like a wet napkin, so they can show the world who's Boss.
 
That's just Philly, man. Been in this area my entire life and this is what I deal with when trying to have a rational sports discussion. They're buffoons.
Try dealing w/ denver fans who are legion here. Its like those who were rejected from the crowd scenes for Idiocracy.

Philly fans will be Phillying. I get them a lot down here by the Jersey Shore. The looks I get when I wear another teams sportwear. It's like the eyes wanna kill me. If you ever had the displeasure of watching the Philadelphia area news outlets, it's non stop Philly, all the time. I was born and raised in NYC and they didn't have this much sport teams coverage as Philly does. It's Bleepin too damn much.

So the fans are blinded. They are a hard bunch to argue with, without them looking to bust you up.

But our "Noodle" Arm QB is a legitimate MVP candidate and he's not good according to them. Let's hope Miami brings their "A" game on Sunday and doesn't fold like a wet napkin, so they can show the world who's Boss.
I'm not surprised they cover sports alot down by the shore. They need something to kill time while doing Gym, tan, laundry

/s
 
