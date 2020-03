His durability is certainly questionable at this point. If he was playing a position outside of QB it would lower his draft stock considerably. That being said, the NFL does everything it can to protect QBs. If he plays “smart” and does not take hits like Josh Allen (as an example) his college injuries could have no impact on his NFL career. The concern is that wear and tear will shorten his career...I wouldn’t expect anything like RGlll, but you never know.