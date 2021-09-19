Tua to have an MRI Monday, per NFL.com

Tua or Death
Starter
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2007
- Messages
- 1,680
- Reaction score
- 2,178
- Location
- Canada
X-Ray didn't reveal break, but Tua reportedly in a lot of pain. The reality with most rib injuries is there's not much you can do. Takes a while to heal 4-6 weeks and the only treatment is pain management.
https://www.nfl.com/news/dolphins-qb-tua-tagovailoa-carted-to-locker-room-with-injury-vs-bills
https://www.nfl.com/news/dolphins-qb-tua-tagovailoa-carted-to-locker-room-with-injury-vs-bills