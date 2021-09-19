 Tua to have an MRI Monday, per NFL.com | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua to have an MRI Monday, per NFL.com

Geordie

Geordie

Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Geordie said:
Bruising hurts like hell, anyone that's had it in their lives will tell you that. Great news on the x ray. Maybe Jesse Davis can pay for the MRI.
I'm four weeks out from bruised ribs myself. Starting to feel back to normal but still some lingering pain. First two weeks were brutal. Mine were caused by a bad fall and there's no way I would have been able to throw a football. Had to stop going to the gym entirely. Popping pain meds throughout the day. No fun.

I predict we go without Tua the next two weeks.
 
Elle Clouds

Elle Clouds

So another shortened season for him. We still don’t know what we have in him but we have to invest some draft capital into another QB. Any lawyers here willing to help Watson with his case.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Michael Scott said:
I'm not watching Jacoby Brissett for 4 weeks.

No way.

Eagles landing a top 10 pick. Smh.
Slow down a bit there. Brisset hasn’t looked any worse. This Defense is not going to produce a top 10 pick. We’ll be solidly .500, back to the Dolphin way.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Michael Scott said:
I'm not watching Jacoby Brissett for 4 weeks.

No way.

Eagles landing a top 10 pick. Smh.
I never liked the trade, especially when we gave up our 1st instead of SF's. Still early days but not looking like we did the right thing.
 
