Tua to have an MRI Monday, per NFL.com

Geordie said: Bruising hurts like hell, anyone that's had it in their lives will tell you that. Great news on the x ray. Maybe Jesse Davis can pay for the MRI. Click to expand...

I'm four weeks out from bruised ribs myself. Starting to feel back to normal but still some lingering pain. First two weeks were brutal. Mine were caused by a bad fall and there's no way I would have been able to throw a football. Had to stop going to the gym entirely. Popping pain meds throughout the day. No fun.I predict we go without Tua the next two weeks.