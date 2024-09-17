Danny
Only thing that matters for the rest of this season, is getting Ross to fire Grier.This is a lost season.
i’m afraid Ross will view this as a great excuse for Grier, and of course it is. Ross apparently he doesn’t see the other deficiencies as us laymen do.Only thing that matters for the rest of this season, is getting Ross to fire Grier.
If your not with me yet, no worries. I'll welcome you all on this wagon when we're 2-7 in a couple months.
Well 4 games at least.All this time waiting for the season to begin just to have at least the first half of the year to be barely watchable.
Yikes.