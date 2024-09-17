 Tua to IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua to IR

Just saw it on NFL Live. Seems the most prudent action until everything gets figured out and the dust settles.
 
MrChadRico said:
Only thing that matters for the rest of this season, is getting Ross to fire Grier.

If your not with me yet, no worries. I'll welcome you all on this wagon when we're 2-7 in a couple months.
i’m afraid Ross will view this as a great excuse for Grier, and of course it is. Ross apparently he doesn’t see the other deficiencies as us laymen do.
 
All this time waiting for the season to begin just to have at least the first half of the year to be barely watchable.

Yikes.
 
