Tua to Pro Bowl will add $5.5MM to his 5th year option. Should Phins extend him or wait?

Should Miami sign Tua now?

Tua currently makes $8.3MM this year and $9.6MM in 2023.

If Tua is selected to the Pro Bowl this year (likely based on #1 fan vote), in 2024 his 5th year option salary of $22.6MM increases to $26.1MM. If he is selected for a 2nd time the following year, his compensation increases even higher, to $31.5MM.

As fake GM, I haven’t seen enough from Tua to sign a $200MM+ extension, and would wait for end of next season. Will the market be reset with Burrow and Jackson? Yes, most likely.

With Christian Wilkins contract signing imminent, it’ll be interesting to see if Miami makes a move on Tua.
 
Whew man, its a gamble. I need to see the end of season and perhaps playoff play before I would commit to that. I would start spinning up negotiations now though for sure.
 
That's a good question.
If the organization is thinking they are all in on McDaniel, and they see him as a long-term coach, then I lean toward what he(McD) would want; he's the guy who has to work with Tua. If they are grumbling about McDaniel in any way within that building, I hold off on extending him. Tua is a polarizing QB for people. You don't want to try to hire a new coach with Tua having a 5 year 100 mil contract (or whatever) on the books. It might scare coaches off.
This is not a jab at Tua. But he isn't going to be to everybody's taste.
I also don't think there are any grumblings about McDaniel. Just saying.
 
Bopkin02 said:
That's a good question.
If the organization is thinking they are all in on McDaniel, and they see him as a long-term coach, then I lean toward what he(McD) would want; he's the guy who has to work with Tua. If they are grumbling about McDaniel in any way within that building, I hold off on extending him. Tua is a polarizing QB for people. You don't want to try to hire a new coach with Tua having a 5 year 100 mil contract (or whatever) on the books. It might scare coaches off.
This is not a jab at Tua. But he isn't going to be to everybody's taste.
This is a really good point as well. I think McD is here at least 3 years (and that’s if he isn’t good) and more than that if he does well. Odds are he’s gonna be here given what we’re seeing
 
There is no reason to extend Tua after this season unless he is giving us a massive discount. With the franchise tag, we control him for years to come. We should extend him eventually—he’s our franchise quarterback—but there’s just no reason to do it right now. If he gets hurt or regresses next year, the price will decrease. If he’s equally good, the price stays essentially the same.
 
After having to watch 20+ years of Chad Henne and that absolute trash human in Tannehill, you guys are not sure if a QB leading the league in QBR is worth resigning..... this is mind blowing to me.

Tua is a top 10, probably soon to be top 5 QB and you guys think we're what? Just gonna draft someone better when we have no draft capitol? Or sign someone like Garrapollo or Mayfield? Qbs don't grow on trees, how soon you guys forget what it's like to have Tannehill stumbling into sacks or Cutler throwing more INTs than TDs.

Come on guys. We need to resign Tua. Everyday that passes his cap hit gets bigger and bigger.
 
It’s not even a question if the Fins should extend Tua. CLEARLY, He’s ascending and starting to really figure things out and this offense despite this HC refusing to run the ball is maximizing his skillset.

Extend the guy and be done with it.

You can absolutely win with Tua.
 
Considering what happens after this season I think it would go miles to start working with Tua on contract negotiations after THIS season to affirm commitment to the kid. If he sees the Fins are ready to make the future with him his confidence would certainly be boosted into 23. Don't need to commit yet necessarily but getting the ball rolling for both parties would be advantageous for next season.
 
MrChadRico said:
After having to watch 20+ years of Chad Henne and that absolute trash human in Tannehill, you guys are not sure if a QB leading the league in QBR is worth resigning..... this is mind blowing to me.

Tua is a top 10, probably soon to be top 5 QB and you guys think we're what? Just gonna draft someone better when we have no draft capitol? Or sign someone like Garrapollo or Mayfield? Qbs don't grow on trees, how soon you guys forget what it's like to have Tannehill stumbling into sacks or Cutler throwing more INTs than TDs.

Come on guys. We need to resign Tua. Everyday that passes his cap hit gets bigger and bigger.
You do realize, by league rules, that we/he can't even officially negotiate an extension yet, right?

"Rookie contracts for draft choices can’t be renegotiated or changed in any way until the regular season finale of the contract’s third year. "

NFL Rookie Contracts Explained

In the past, contract negotiations for NFL rookies spilled into training camp on a regular basis. Those days have been dead since 2011. Although there are still negotiating points, the new collecti…
frontofficenfl.com frontofficenfl.com
 
Miami151 said:
Should Miami sign Tua now?

Fifth Year Option Projections | Over the Cap

Fifth Year Option Projections | Over the Cap
overthecap.com

Tua currently makes $8.3MM this year and $9.6MM in 2023.

If Tua is selected to the Pro Bowl this year (likely based on #1 fan vote), in 2024 his 5th year option salary of $22.6MM increases to $26.1MM. If he is selected for a 2nd time the following year, his compensation increases even higher, to $31.5MM.

As fake GM, I haven’t seen enough from Tua to sign a $200MM+ extension, and would wait for end of next season. Will the market be reset with Burrow and Jackson? Yes, most likely.

With Christian Wilkins contract signing imminent, it’ll be interesting to see if Miami makes a move on Tua.
I agree, I would re-sign him, who is his agent?
 
Rowdy1972 said:
We got a QB with a near 5/1 QB to INT ratio and we are questioning whether we need to extend him haha this board is something.
But Mack Hollins was a can't lose piece to some last year.

Just like Jesse Davis was too.

We paid $10.9M to Mike Gesicki for nothing this year.

We owe Emmanuel Ogbah almost $16M next year. Cedrick Wilson $7M guaranteed next year. Jerome Baker $14M cap hit in 2023.

So yessssssssss absolutely sign the guy who makes this whole thing work. We're spending a ton of money on JAG's so signing one of the best young QB's in the game makes a ton of sense.
 
