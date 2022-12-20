Tua to Pro Bowl will add $5.5MM to his 5th year option. Should Phins extend him or wait?

That's a good question.

If the organization is thinking they are all in on McDaniel, and they see him as a long-term coach, then I lean toward what he(McD) would want; he's the guy who has to work with Tua. If they are grumbling about McDaniel in any way within that building, I hold off on extending him. Tua is a polarizing QB for people. You don't want to try to hire a new coach with Tua having a 5 year 100 mil contract (or whatever) on the books. It might scare coaches off.

This is not a jab at Tua. But he isn't going to be to everybody's taste.

I also don't think there are any grumblings about McDaniel. Just saying.