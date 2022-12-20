Tua to Pro Bowl will add $5.5MM to his 5th year option. Should Phins extend him or wait?

Should Miami sign Tua now?
Tua currently makes $8.3MM this year and $9.6MM in 2023.
If Tua is selected to the Pro Bowl this year (likely based on #1 fan vote), in 2024 his 5th year option salary of $22.6MM increases to $26.1MM. If he is selected for a 2nd time the following year, his compensation increases even higher, to $31.5MM.
As fake GM, I haven’t seen enough from Tua to sign a $200MM+ extension, and would wait for end of next season. Will the market be reset with Burrow and Jackson? Yes, most likely.
With Christian Wilkins contract signing imminent, it’ll be interesting to see if Miami makes a move on Tua.
Fifth Year Option Projections | Over the Cap
Fifth Year Option Projections | Over the Cap
overthecap.com
Tua currently makes $8.3MM this year and $9.6MM in 2023.
If Tua is selected to the Pro Bowl this year (likely based on #1 fan vote), in 2024 his 5th year option salary of $22.6MM increases to $26.1MM. If he is selected for a 2nd time the following year, his compensation increases even higher, to $31.5MM.
As fake GM, I haven’t seen enough from Tua to sign a $200MM+ extension, and would wait for end of next season. Will the market be reset with Burrow and Jackson? Yes, most likely.
With Christian Wilkins contract signing imminent, it’ll be interesting to see if Miami makes a move on Tua.