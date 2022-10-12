Tua to start practicing today.

Interesting.



But doesn't make sense.



If they intended on him not playing whether he cleared protocol or not, why have they not just ruled him out already?



Only 2 reasons for me.



1- if Tua practices and appears sluggish and timing is off, he can sit another week.



2- insurance policy. He will be the 3rd or emergency QB behind Skylar and Teddy.



Otherwise, if he passes protocol and is cleared, but you don't intend on playing him, there's no reason to not rule him out.



Unless Bridgewater is hurt more than we know