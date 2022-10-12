 Tua to start practicing today. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua to start practicing today.

F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
446
Reaction score
522
I can't really complain. I was concerned his season was over the way his hands looked after the hit.

I can live with him missing just two weeks. Please take more if needed.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,677
Reaction score
5,555
Location
Canada
tzjombie said:
Indeed it is great news. Agreed he likely won't play however, next week he will.
Click to expand...
Which is totally fine. We can last another game without Tua (although I must admit I’m a bit disappointed, because I’m flying from Canada to Miami for the Vikings game and want to see him play) but the last thing we should do is rush him back. We need him for the long haul and can stay afloat in the meantime.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,677
Reaction score
5,555
Location
Canada
fish_fan said:
I can't really complain. I was concerned his season was over the way his hands looked after the hit.

I can live with him missing just two weeks. Please take more if needed.
Click to expand...
I was legit worried his career was over. Don’t think I’ve ever been more worried about a professional athlete. It was super scary.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,963
Reaction score
5,306
Interesting.

But doesn't make sense.

If they intended on him not playing whether he cleared protocol or not, why have they not just ruled him out already?

Only 2 reasons for me.

1- if Tua practices and appears sluggish and timing is off, he can sit another week.

2- insurance policy. He will be the 3rd or emergency QB behind Skylar and Teddy.

Otherwise, if he passes protocol and is cleared, but you don't intend on playing him, there's no reason to not rule him out.

Unless Bridgewater is hurt more than we know
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
14,177
Reaction score
2,200
Location
Earth
Thompson needs all the reps this week, since he is the likely starter.
Hopefully the team overall has a better performance against the Vikings
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom