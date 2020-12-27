Tua to start vs Buffalo

Good that Coach Flo got that out of the way decisively now. Helps calm Tua down, limit the questions to Fitz, and let the team know there's a firm hand at the wheel and the goals have not changed. We do what we need to do to win the game, and that includes every position. We have a starting QB, and it is Tua, so we'll let him learn and grow as much as possible as long as it does not prevent us from winning. Like every other player, he needs to earn his spot every game, but he is our starter.