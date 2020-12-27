 Tua to start vs Buffalo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua to start vs Buffalo

insomnia411

insomnia411

That was fast. Not surprised. Take the same strategy next week. You play the long game with Tua but if he's not getting it done and its a close game - go to Fitz.
 
Digital

Digital

Good that Coach Flo got that out of the way decisively now. Helps calm Tua down, limit the questions to Fitz, and let the team know there's a firm hand at the wheel and the goals have not changed. We do what we need to do to win the game, and that includes every position. We have a starting QB, and it is Tua, so we'll let him learn and grow as much as possible as long as it does not prevent us from winning. Like every other player, he needs to earn his spot every game, but he is our starter.
 
O

Osvaldo_rezende

Tua just needs to move a little more and not stay in the pocket for so long. I like how he plays it safe, not giving away picks. Fitz will be there if tua isnt moving the ball and the game is close
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Great analysis dude
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

It will be interesting to see how long Tua’s leash is if the offense is stagnant against the Bills.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

It won’t be as long as it was today, but depends on score and game flow. Flores coaches on instinct and feel. It’s refreshing after watching all these baseball managers managing according to stats and analytics
 
D

dolphinsjayshaw

Flores is one heck of a coach! He will do what's right in the moment, plus develop Tua for the long haul. Also loved seeing Tua being Fitz's biggest fan out there
 
