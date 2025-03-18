 Tua to Vikes Trade Rumour? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua to Vikes Trade Rumour?

YorkshirePhin said:
When I think about it, might make sense for both teams. Minnie in the window and we are clearly not.

One thing that strikes me as very odd is seeing Tua on the same team as Flores lol.

Grier is cooking something I believe. I am guessing Reek.
 
JamesWsenior said:
Is the sporting news a legit site? When I was much younger I seemed to recall it.

Anyways have fun. Don't shoot the messenger.

www.sportingnews.com

Dolphins predicted to trade for Vikings QB to replace Tua Tagovailoa as Aaron Rodgers rumors swirl | Sporting News

The Miami Dolphins have to reach the playoffs this season under Mike McDaniel or they will be forced to blow up the entire operation. One prediction has them trading for a young QB from the Vikings to replace Tua Tagovailoa.
It's just someone's commentary. Someone named Marissa Myers at the site twsn.net says they should, so The Sporting News appears to be just regurgitating it.

Here is another of her recent articles:
Brock Purdy Traded to Pittsburgh Steelers
by Marissa Myers | Mar 18, 2025 | Football, Headlines, NFL

As the NFL offseason continues, the clock continues to wind down on the time the San Francisco 49ers have to extend Brock Purdy. While all the offseason cuts and trades could signal the 49ers making room to extend Brock Purdy, it could also result in them trading him....
 
Yeah off season click bait. But I would consider it. Will Vikes put their SB window in the hands of JJ or sign Aaron?
 
