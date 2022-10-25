 Tua top 4 in these categories | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua top 4 in these categories

Those arent the kind of cherry picked stats to make someone look good either... Outside of QBR which I wouldnt use for a 4 games sample size, its no surprise a QB with those is 4-0.
 
Looks like Mac Jones will be available real soon as a backup since Zappe is the 2nd coming of TB12 and Jones was just benched against Chicago
Let reunite two old Alabama Qbs and relive the glory days.
 
Hell no, don’t want that lil bitch here. Dudes dirty.
 
Mac Jones? Haha, who knows maybe he turns into a quality backup but right now we have other urgent needs.
 
