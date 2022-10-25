Tua top 4 in these categories

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
No because he also had 4 almost Ints last night.Is that elite?
Yep. But has to do it for more than five games.Is that elite?
Those arent the kind of cherry picked stats to make someone look good either... Outside of QBR which I wouldnt use for a 4 games sample size, its no surprise a QB with those is 4-0.
Hell no, don’t want that lil bitch here. Dudes dirty.Looks like Mac Jones will be available real soon as a backup since Zappe is the 2nd coming of TB12 and Jones was just benched against Chicago
Let reunite two old Alabama Qbs and relive the glory days.