Tua Trade Seems Mathematically Doubtful

If I am interpreting snippet below correctly (key section bolded), if we trade Tua, the minimum cap hit is $45mm plus whatever we agree to pay of his salary. Unless we send the receiving team a high pick (1st or 2nd), it seems like we would have to eat most of Tua's salary for someone to take him. That might be another ~$45mm, so that the acquiring team is only paying Tua $7-$10mm or something of that ilk. That would bring Miami's total cap hit in a trade scenario back up to the range of $80-$90mm. I have been told that for all intents and purposes, the Dolphins cannot absorb this cap hit, and still field a team, which may be right. Therefore, if below is correct, and my interpretation is correct, it seems unlikely Tua is traded.

2nd link is an article about who Tua could make sense for. Atlanta does not seem crazy to me re how they lay it out. Minny seems doubtful, because Flores is in the building, amongst other issues. Jets seem tough. Cold, outside, doesn't feel like it makes sense for where they are. But the math seems challenging for us to trade him. I guess he could end up at one of these places if released.

As we reported weeks ago, Miami strongly prefers a trade over a release but is opposed to offering high-end draft sweeteners to entice any suitors. No trade obviously has materialized. What’s pretty clear is that Tagovailoa’s expected release will come with a post-June 1 designation. That post June 1 designation means his Dolphins 2026 dead money cap hit would be $67.4 million, compared to $99.2 million if he’s cut without that designation and $56.2 million if he’s not cut at all. A trade would lower his cap number to $45.2 million in a trade made before June 2, plus an additional cap hit equaling whatever the Dolphins agree to pay of his salary. (And the Dolphins assuredly would need to pay a chunk of his salary to have a chance of persuading any team to trade for him.)


Where will Tua Tagovailoa's second act happen?

Tua Tagovailoa's time as the starting quarterback of the Dolphins ended on a Monday night in December against the Steelers.
The only way a trade for Tua really works is if it happens post-June 1. At that point, a trade with us eating cap is actually better than a release. The real question is whether anyone is willing to take him if we eat as much salary as possible. I kind of doubt it at this point, but injuries happen, and the draft isn't loaded with QB talent. Stranger things have happened.
 
Given his pending release, I don't think it takes mathematics . . . UNLESS JES/Haf give priority to cap over picks. I doubt it.
 
Just no. Take our medicine this year and move on. No reason for him make the team even worse by trading away a draft pick.
 
I read the articles and it really doesn't make sense for Atlanta either IMO. Also, what is Miami expected to get in return for this trade? Nothing good I imagine.
 
