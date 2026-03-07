Tua Trade Seems Mathematically Doubtful

Where will Tua Tagovailoa's second act happen? Tua Tagovailoa's time as the starting quarterback of the Dolphins ended on a Monday night in December against the Steelers.

If I am interpreting snippet below correctly (key section bolded), if we trade Tua, the minimum cap hit is $45mm plus whatever we agree to pay of his salary. Unless we send the receiving team a high pick (1st or 2nd), it seems like we would have to eat most of Tua's salary for someone to take him. That might be another ~$45mm, so that the acquiring team is only paying Tua $7-$10mm or something of that ilk. That would bring Miami's total cap hit in a trade scenario back up to the range of $80-$90mm. I have been told that for all intents and purposes, the Dolphins cannot absorb this cap hit, and still field a team, which may be right. Therefore, if below is correct, and my interpretation is correct, it seems unlikely Tua is traded.2nd link is an article about who Tua could make sense for. Atlanta does not seem crazy to me re how they lay it out. Minny seems doubtful, because Flores is in the building, amongst other issues. Jets seem tough. Cold, outside, doesn't feel like it makes sense for where they are. But the math seems challenging for us to trade him. I guess he could end up at one of these places if released.