Tua Traits: What Can He Do That Fitzpatrick Couldn’t?

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,453
Reaction score
6,352
The Goat said:
Click to expand...

I may be a minority of one, but there are a lot of things TT SHOULD BE able to do RF couldn't. Whether he CAN or not will be known Sunday evening. He IS faster, more lively ball, better athlete. Whether that translates into better QB is what everyone wants to see. The traits I value most are quick decision making and reading Ds. The little I've seen of TT, he can do it. It will be a few games before I can say with certainty.
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,821
Reaction score
8,473
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
fansinceGWilson said:
I may be a minority of one, but there are a lot of things TT SHOULD BE able to do RF couldn't. Whether he CAN or not will be known Sunday evening. He IS faster, more lively ball, better athlete. Whether that translates into better QB is what everyone wants to see. The traits I value most are quick decision making and reading Ds. The little I've seen of TT, he can do it. It will be a few games before I can say with certainty.
Click to expand...

I get it. “Can” doesn’t necessarily mean “will.”
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,889
Reaction score
4,639
Hopefully better decision making. Fitzpatrick would sometimes take chances that would pay off, or severely hurt the team.

I expect Tua will see the field better as well. I think that was an issue sometimes with Fitz.

Fitz is tough and injuries are a concern for Tua. I don't necessarily want to see Tua blocking down the field, although I respect Fitz for that kind of effort.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom