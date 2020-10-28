Tua Traits: What Can He Do That Fitzpatrick Couldn’t?

I may be a minority of one, but there are a lot of things TT SHOULD BE able to do RF couldn't. Whether he CAN or not will be known Sunday evening. He IS faster, more lively ball, better athlete. Whether that translates into better QB is what everyone wants to see. The traits I value most are quick decision making and reading Ds. The little I've seen of TT, he can do it. It will be a few games before I can say with certainty.