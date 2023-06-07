 Tua, Tyreek and AVG donate to Dolphins fan’s family. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua, Tyreek and AVG donate to Dolphins fan’s family.

WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

May 22, 2017
1,533
5,763
38
Charlotte, NC
Hadn’t seen this posted here but wanted to take a minute to shout out something special this team did…

If anyone is active on Dolphins Twitter you have certainly seen the TuAnon account promoted by ESPN, NFLN and Barstool over the last two years. This past week the creator, Eric Carmona, passed suddenly leaving behind his wife and four young children. Dolphins Twitter created a GoFundMe for them. If you want to donate I will link it here…

www.gofundme.com

Raising Money In Honor Of Eric Carmona, organized by Ian Berger

Eric Carmona, also known as FinsVicious, was a proud Navy veteran, and a die hard Mi… Ian Berger needs your support for Raising Money In Honor Of Eric Carmona
www.gofundme.com

Outside of helping spread awareness of the loss of one of our own, what is absolutely incredible to me is Dolphins players have stepped up to donate to the cause. First Andrew Van Ginkle, then Tyreek Hill, and today Tua…donating a combined $18,000. I’m at a loss of words to point out how incredible these young men are, how much it means that they care about us as fans and how happy I am to have them represent us 17+ weeks a year. I have truly never been more proud to be a fan of this team than I am now.
 
Thanks for sharing the link. I was honored to make a donation.
 
