Tua, Tyreek and AVG donate to Dolphins fan’s family.

Hadn’t seen this posted here but wanted to take a minute to shout out something special this team did…If anyone is active on Dolphins Twitter you have certainly seen the TuAnon account promoted by ESPN, NFLN and Barstool over the last two years. This past week the creator, Eric Carmona, passed suddenly leaving behind his wife and four young children. Dolphins Twitter created a GoFundMe for them. If you want to donate I will link it here…Outside of helping spread awareness of the loss of one of our own, what is absolutely incredible to me is Dolphins players have stepped up to donate to the cause. First Andrew Van Ginkle, then Tyreek Hill, and today Tua…donating a combined $18,000. I’m at a loss of words to point out how incredible these young men are, how much it means that they care about us as fans and how happy I am to have them represent us 17+ weeks a year. I have truly never been more proud to be a fan of this team than I am now.