Tua update via Schefter

Well Love says he's holding out. Let's see what Tua does.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed quarterback Jordan Love is holding out until he gets a new contract.
Grier's about to learn that playing silly games will win you silly prizes. Meanwhile, somewhere in Wisconsin:

Jordan Love won't practice without deal, but Packers optimistic

Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer
Jul 22, 2024, 10:36 AM ET
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers and Jordan Love may be nearing an agreement on a contract extension, but until it's done, the starting quarterback won't participate in practice or any games this preseason.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday shortly before the team's first practice of training camp that Love's representatives informed him Saturday night of their plans before a deal gets done.

"We completely understand where he's coming from," Gutekunst said.

Love did report for training camp on time and take part in meetings and other training camp activities except for practice. Previously, Love took part in the entire offseason program and the team's mandatory minicamp in June to fulfill requirements for a $500,000 workout bonus.

Rest of the article can be found at: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/40616528/jordan-love-practice-deal-packers-optimistic
 
So basically, based on those Tweets, the Dolphins are saying, “Tua’s our guy, unless he isn’t, but he is for now, but we don’t want to be tied to him”? If that’s how they feel and they are confident in that evaluation, then I hope they stick to their guns.
 
If someone is "your guy" then the price isn't much of a discussion. You pay what it will take to keep him here. Doesn't mean that you have to reset the market by miles.

Simply put... grab your oreos and put on your best Teddy KGB impersonation.
Pay Me GIF
 
What I think is weird :

Media all offseason pouting about the Tua contract implications, yet their was no rumors of fights and holdout

Meanwhile

Not a beep that Love deserved a new contract yet he's in a holdout with a deal he signed a year ago

yet media still castize miami and cites Love as a positive for Packer management handling it well



FFS
 
Man Love is such a tough call for the Pack. Like through the first week of November they weren’t going to resign him. Packers were 2-5 and looked awful. He put up two months straight of great play plus a playoff win. But that’s a really small sample size
 
If Tua wasn't their guy, they certainly wouldn't tell the media that.

Talk is cheap. Proof is in the pudding.
 
Yup. I’m in the, “sign Tua, but have a relatively quick and painless out” camp. Of course, I’m aware that it doesn’t work that way, especially with QB’s.
 
