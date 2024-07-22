Tua update via Schefter

dolfan91
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed quarterback Jordan Love is holding out until he gets a new contract.
Prizes like financial flexibility and the ability to move on from mediocrity?Grier's about to learn that playing silly games will win you silly prizes.
Man Love is such a tough call for the Pack. Like through the first week of November they weren’t going to resign him. Packers were 2-5 and looked awful. He put up two months straight of great play plus a playoff win. But that’s a really small sample sizeWell Love says he's holding out. Let's see what Tua does.
If Tua wasn't their guy, they certainly wouldn't tell the media that.So basically, based on those Tweets, the Dolphins are saying, “Tua’s our guy, unless he isn’t, but he is for now, but we don’t want to be tied to him”? If that’s how they feel and they are confident in that evaluation, then I hope they stick to their guns.
Yup. I’m in the, “sign Tua, but have a relatively quick and painless out” camp. Of course, I’m aware that it doesn’t work that way, especially with QB’s.If Tua wasn't their guy, they certainly wouldn't tell the media that.
Talk is cheap. Proof is in the pudding.