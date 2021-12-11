Tua Versus Allen

Eventually this needs to be discussed. Currently, Tua ranks higher than Josh Allen in QBR. Granted, Allen has played every game while Tua has missed time due to injuries.



Let's start with the obvious. I think even Buffalo fans would agree with this. I could pull stats if need be.



Tua's rookie year >Allen's rookie year

Tua year two > Allen's year two



I don't think that's debatable. I don't think it's that close even.



Now, I think this is a little closer.



Allen year three > Tua year two



Fantastic year for Allen. No doubt an elite year. Tua has had a really good second year, with obviously more games to play. If he continues hitting close to 80 percent of his passes down the stretch, maybe this becomes a legitimate discussion.



Here's what's interesting.



Tua year two = Allen year four.



Allen has clearly regressed. His advantage over Tua this year is durability. Other than that, I think Tua has been the better quarterback. Allen has actually cost Buffalo a few games.



I'm not sure why the media isn't dissecting Allen's meltdown versus New England on that last drive. No doubt, the media is all over that if it were Tua.



To me, that drive epitomizes where Allen is as a quarterback. He makes a fantastic throw to Diggs to start the drive. Buffalo moves the ball into scoring position and then...



Allen misses an open receiver in the endzone. The ball sails on him. Granted that was the windy side of the field, so maybe he gets a pass there.



Then, under pressure, Allen turns his entire body around, his eyes facing the opposite end zone. Once he turns back around, his eyes are still looking down. He doesn't see a wide open Diggs inside the 10-yard line.



We've seen Tua under pressure, not only avoid the rush, but keep his eyes down field, and making plays. The Hollins reception as an example.



Final play of that dive, an all-out blitz by NE. As a fourth year quarterback, Allen has to recognize that the middle of the field will be open. There was a receiver wide open. Instead, Allen essentially throws into double coverage and the pass is knocked down.



I know that's one drive, but a lot went wrong there. Allen makes one of those three plays and Buffalo likely wins and advances to 8-4. New England would be 8-5.



I know I'm a Miami fan, but I think this is a legit discussion.