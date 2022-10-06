Tua vs Burrow

Finland said: Don’t recall discussion on this after Week 4.



It certainly stood out to me (in that game anyway) that Burrow was not nearly as good as Tua in that department. There were multiple times I thought, “that was kind not so good when I watched some of his off target throws”.



It made me appreciative of the accuracy in Miami. Click to expand...

When I evaluated both QBs my takeaway was that Burrow processed things a bit faster, but Tua was more accurate. Tua tended to go through his progressions more consistently, but Burrow was sometimes more decisive. I think that's part of the reason that Chase is a better fit with Burrow. Burrow will tend to throw it up and just count on his guy to catch it more often. In my experience that leads more inconsistent results. You could have a great year like Cincy did last year, but you could also have some high INT years where your QB is the reason you're losing games.