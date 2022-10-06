 Tua vs Burrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua vs Burrow

F

Finland

Pro Bowler
Joined
Nov 24, 2004
Messages
4,016
Reaction score
161
Don’t recall discussion on this after Week 4.

It certainly stood out to me (in that game anyway) that Burrow was not nearly as good as Tua in that department. There were multiple times I thought, “that was kind not so good when I watched some of his off target throws”.

It made me appreciative of the accuracy in Miami.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
53,212
Reaction score
112,726
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Tua didn’t play against Burrow.....Tua played against their defense and Burrow played against ours.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
9,337
Reaction score
7,364
Location
Sparks, NV
Finland said:
Don’t recall discussion on this after Week 4.

It certainly stood out to me (in that game anyway) that Burrow was not nearly as good as Tua in that department. There were multiple times I thought, “that was kind not so good when I watched some of his off target throws”.

It made me appreciative of the accuracy in Miami.
Click to expand...
When I evaluated both QBs my takeaway was that Burrow processed things a bit faster, but Tua was more accurate. Tua tended to go through his progressions more consistently, but Burrow was sometimes more decisive. I think that's part of the reason that Chase is a better fit with Burrow. Burrow will tend to throw it up and just count on his guy to catch it more often. In my experience that leads more inconsistent results. You could have a great year like Cincy did last year, but you could also have some high INT years where your QB is the reason you're losing games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom