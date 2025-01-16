 Tua Vs Darnold Vs Tannehill | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Vs Darnold Vs Tannehill

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
4,116
Reaction score
7,546
Age
48
Location
san diego
Two QBs to compare to. Fair or unfair:

-All they can talk about now regarding Darnold is how much money he cost himself based on his last game of the regular season and the Vikings playoff game loss. Tua crapped himself down the stretch last year, all people could talk about is how much money Tua was going to get paid. The Vikings went 14-3 with Darnold, and won most of their games down the stretch including beating Green Bay. On the other hand, Darnold was not very good until this year. On balance, Tua has been better than Darnold. But Tua has been hurt, never went 14-3, and had a worse showing to finish last year, including the playoff game, than Darnold did this year. Folks have it right about Darnold, and got it wrong about Tua, in my view. Tua should have been viewed with a fair bit of the same skepticism, especially after all of one healthy year and fading down the stretch, Darnold is getting now. Fair or unfair?

-Stats in the graphic below comparing Tua and Tannehill through their first 5 seasons. Their production is pretty much the same. Tannehill had more yards, Tua has fewer INTs, and their TD passes are roughly the same. Tua had a better single season in terms of QB rating than Tannehill ever did, here at least, although with the Titans Tannehills QB rating of 117 in 2019 was much higher than Tua's all time best of 106 in 2022. The Dolphins never were good with Tannehill or made it to the playoffs with Tannehill, but they have only been to the playoffs once with Tua as a wildcard, and lost. On the other hand, Tannehill never had anything around him. No coaches, no WRs, no nothing. And yet his production was more or less the same as Tua's production. Being on the field is part of production. When Tannehill went to the Titans, he had talent and coaching around him. He actually led the league in passing too, won the division which is something Tua has never done, and also won playoff games, and got to the AFC championship. Tua really is, give or take, Tannehill 2.0, or maybe even less than Tannehill 2.0, because Tannehill was durable and proved he could do it in the postseason. Fair or unfair?

1046325555325217576.png
 
Last edited:
rickd13 said:
This is so ridiculous on so many levels I wouldn’t know where to start.
Click to expand...
you could maybe start with stating why each is fair or unfair. but maybe it is hard to do that in an objective and data driven fashion, so all you could do is respond the way you did. the truth hurts i guess.
 
ForksPhin said:
Darnold had an awful performance. Let’s talk about how much Tua sucks.
Click to expand...
i guess darnold's performance reminded you exactly of your guy tua down the stretch last year, and this year too in nearly every big game down the stretch. when it is their guy, he sucks. when it is your guy, it is everyone else's fault i guess.
 
phinsforlife said:
you could maybe start with stating why each is fair or unfair. but maybe it is hard to do that in an objective and data driven fashion, so all you could do is respond the way you did. the truth hurts i guess.
Click to expand...
I don’t have enough time to point out all the ignorance.
 
phinsforlife said:
Two QBs to compare to. Fair or unfair:

-All they can talk about now regarding Darnold is how much money he cost himself based on his last game of the regular season and the Vikings playoff game loss. Tua crapped himself down the stretch last year, all people could talk about is how much money Tua was going to get paid. The Vikings went 14-3 with Darnold, and won most of their games down the stretch including beating Green Bay. On the other hand, Darnold was not very good until this year. On balance, Tua has been better than Darnold. But Tua has been hurt, never went 14-3, and had a worse showing to finish last year, including the playoff game, than Darnold did this year. Folks have it right about Darnold, and got it wrong about Tua, in my view. Tua should have been viewed with a fair bit of the same skepticism, especially after all of one healthy year and fading down the stretch, Darnold is getting now. Fair or unfair?

-Stats in the graphic below comparing Tua and Tannehill through their first 5 seasons. Their production is pretty much the same. Tannehill had more yards, Tua has fewer INTs, and their TD passes are roughly the same. Tua had a better single season in terms of QB rating than Tannehill ever did, here at least, although with the Titans Tannehills QB rating of 117 in 2019 was much higher than Tua's all time best of 106 in 2022. The Dolphins never were good with Tannehill or made it to the playoffs with Tannehill, but they have only been to the playoffs once with Tua as a wildcard, and lost. On the other hand, Tannehill never had anything around him. No coaches, no WRs, no nothing. And yet his production was more or less the same as Tua's production. Being on the field is part of production. When Tannehill went to the Titans, he had talent and coaching around him. He actually led the league in passing too, won the division which is something Tua has never done, and also won playoff games, and got to the AFC championship. Tua really is, give or take, Tannehill 2.0, or maybe even less than Tannehill 2.0, because Tannehill was durable and proved he could do it in the postseason. Fair or unfair?

View attachment 181926
Click to expand...
beating a dead horse wtf GIF
 
All playing out same. 2018 gase finally realized we needed better guards. Signed John Sitton from packers. He got hurt game one. Prob same will happen again. We will sign big time guard. Prob get hurt

Tannehill gets hurt. Tua gets hurt
We signed tackle Albert’s from kc for tannehill
We signed Armstead for Tua. Never stayed healthy

It all repeats. I do think Tua is better than tannehill was with dolphins. Tua two playoffs. Tannehill one in 2016.
 
rickd13 said:
I can’t wait. This sh*t is getting old. The franchise has all kinds of issues but this blaming Tua for every sin is misguided and tiresome.
Click to expand...
that is just a fascinating way to try to avoid the issues in question. where in the OP was tua blamed for every issue this franchise has? there is certainly a long list, but tua is part of it in my view.

but lets get back to the questions the OP raised, which you did not address, but only decided to hurl insults.

-should Tua have been viewed at the end of last year with the same skepticism Darnold is getting now with his finish? or are you happy with the contract they gave Tua, and you think that is a good and smart deal.

-Tannehill's production factually is more or less the same as Tua's through 5 years. fact, not opinion. tannehill put up BETTER numbers than Tua when with the Titans and finally given the equivalent amount of talent around him as Tua had last year. why in your mind do you view Tua so much more favorably than Tannehill?
 
Last edited:
phinsforlife said:
that is just a fascinating way to try to avoid the issues in question. where in the OP was tua blamed for every issue this franchise has? there is certainly a long list, but tua is part of it in my view.

but lets get back to the questions the OP raised, which you did not address, but only decided to hurl insults.

-should Tua have been viewed at the end of last year with the same skepticism Darnold is getting now with his finish? or are you happy with the contract they gave Tua, and you think that is a good and smart deal.

-Tannehill's production factually is more or less the same as Tua's through 5 years. fact, not opinion. tannehill put up BETTER numbers than Tua when with the Titans and finally given the equivalent amount of talent around him as Tua had last year. why in your mind do you view Tua so much more favorably than Tannehill?
Click to expand...
How many different ways are you going to frame the same point? Honest, serious question.

We all know how you feel about Tua and the contract he signed. Mentioning it over and over will not change it. It was a mistake. We get it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom