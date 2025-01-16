Tua Vs Darnold Vs Tannehill

Two QBs to compare to. Fair or unfair:-All they can talk about now regarding Darnold is how much money he cost himself based on his last game of the regular season and the Vikings playoff game loss. Tua crapped himself down the stretch last year, all people could talk about is how much money Tua was going to get paid. The Vikings went 14-3 with Darnold, and won most of their games down the stretch including beating Green Bay. On the other hand, Darnold was not very good until this year. On balance, Tua has been better than Darnold. But Tua has been hurt, never went 14-3, and had a worse showing to finish last year, including the playoff game, than Darnold did this year. Folks have it right about Darnold, and got it wrong about Tua, in my view. Tua should have been viewed with a fair bit of the same skepticism, especially after all of one healthy year and fading down the stretch, Darnold is getting now. Fair or unfair?-Stats in the graphic below comparing Tua and Tannehill through their first 5 seasons. Their production is pretty much the same. Tannehill had more yards, Tua has fewer INTs, and their TD passes are roughly the same. Tua had a better single season in terms of QB rating than Tannehill ever did, here at least, although with the Titans Tannehills QB rating of 117 in 2019 was much higher than Tua's all time best of 106 in 2022. The Dolphins never were good with Tannehill or made it to the playoffs with Tannehill, but they have only been to the playoffs once with Tua as a wildcard, and lost. On the other hand, Tannehill never had anything around him. No coaches, no WRs, no nothing. And yet his production was more or less the same as Tua's production. Being on the field is part of production. When Tannehill went to the Titans, he had talent and coaching around him. He actually led the league in passing too, won the division which is something Tua has never done, and also won playoff games, and got to the AFC championship. Tua really is, give or take, Tannehill 2.0, or maybe even less than Tannehill 2.0, because Tannehill was durable and proved he could do it in the postseason. Fair or unfair?