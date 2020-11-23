Tua vs Fitzpatrick

I know I'm going to get a lot of flak for this but here it goes..

We all saw yesterday's game. Props goes to Denver, more specifically, I'm talking about their defense.

I'm torn. Tua's my guy, I'll be rooting for him to succeed. Aside from a football player, he's a hell of a human being. But my concern is, in one game, we actually got to see an apple-to-apples comparison between Tua and Fitz

They played against the same defense, same players, same defensive scheme, although, I'd argue Fitz had it tougher bc the defense knew we would have to pass on every play.

And the contrast between Tua's offense and Fitz's offense was night and day. Albeit, admittedly, with Fitz it was a small sample size. I'd argue that if Fitz had started this game, we win.

Let's be honest, Tua has been lucky throughout his winning streak in one respect, he has been given amazing field position. In fact, the Dolphins lead the league in starting field position, having started in opposing side of the field more than any other team. Good thing is, we'll have the rest of the year to see what he can do and I'm still excited, but when you're being outplayed by Fitzpatrick, in my opinion, even as a rookie, that's not a good sign.
 
Going forward it should continue to be Tua, and someone let Flores know I said that.

Who would win in a fight though? Now that is thought provoking.
 
Tua is our future and a Dolphin........time for fans to stand behind him.
 
