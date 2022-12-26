Tua vs Previous 10 SB QBs

jkirk145
Bored Monday afternoon research project:
Stafford d Burrow
Brady d Mahomes
Mahomes d Garoppolo
Brady d Goff
Foles d Brady
Brady d Ryan
Manning d Newton
Brady d Wilson
Wilson d Manning
Flacco d Kaepernick
With the exception of Brady and Mahomes, not one of these QBs is "franchise elite". Foles was a backup. Ryan is on another team after choking away his chance. Goff, ditto. Newton is probably mowing someones grass. Wilson should be mowing grass. Manning had to be propped up with an exo-skeleton in that game. Flacco? Really?
My point is this, plugging in a generational elite talent and riding that horse to multiple championships almost never happens (Brady, MJ, Tiger). Stop pretending replacing Tua is the magic bullet, and fix the rest of it. starting with the 3rd down defense. Tua is more than capable of winning a Super Bowl. In fact, what I'm seeing on the winners list is that if you don't have Brady or Mahomes, you need an elite defense to win a SB. Imagine that.
