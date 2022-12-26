Tua vs Previous 10 SB QBs

Bored Monday afternoon research project:



Stafford d Burrow

Brady d Mahomes

Mahomes d Garoppolo

Brady d Goff

Foles d Brady

Brady d Ryan

Manning d Newton

Brady d Wilson

Wilson d Manning

Flacco d Kaepernick



With the exception of Brady and Mahomes, not one of these QBs is "franchise elite". Foles was a backup. Ryan is on another team after choking away his chance. Goff, ditto. Newton is probably mowing someones grass. Wilson should be mowing grass. Manning had to be propped up with an exo-skeleton in that game. Flacco? Really?



My point is this, plugging in a generational elite talent and riding that horse to multiple championships almost never happens (Brady, MJ, Tiger). Stop pretending replacing Tua is the magic bullet, and fix the rest of it. starting with the 3rd down defense. Tua is more than capable of winning a Super Bowl. In fact, what I'm seeing on the winners list is that if you don't have Brady or Mahomes, you need an elite defense to win a SB. Imagine that.