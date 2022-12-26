 Tua vs Previous 10 SB QBs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua vs Previous 10 SB QBs

jkirk145

jkirk145

Bored Monday afternoon research project:

Stafford d Burrow
Brady d Mahomes
Mahomes d Garoppolo
Brady d Goff
Foles d Brady
Brady d Ryan
Manning d Newton
Brady d Wilson
Wilson d Manning
Flacco d Kaepernick

With the exception of Brady and Mahomes, not one of these QBs is "franchise elite". Foles was a backup. Ryan is on another team after choking away his chance. Goff, ditto. Newton is probably mowing someones grass. Wilson should be mowing grass. Manning had to be propped up with an exo-skeleton in that game. Flacco? Really?

My point is this, plugging in a generational elite talent and riding that horse to multiple championships almost never happens (Brady, MJ, Tiger). Stop pretending replacing Tua is the magic bullet, and fix the rest of it. starting with the 3rd down defense. Tua is more than capable of winning a Super Bowl. In fact, what I'm seeing on the winners list is that if you don't have Brady or Mahomes, you need an elite defense to win a SB. Imagine that.
 
This just shows how overrated a QB is to winning a SB. I mean Marino only made it to 1 SB and he didn’t play great in that game. It’s a team sport. He had Duper and Clayton but those three alone can’t even lead a team to a championship. People need to blame somebody so it’s always going to be the “face of the franchise”
 
I agree. If we had a little bit better health on defense, I think we would be in a different spot right now. I know all teams have injuries, but our defense has been straight up crushed. We cant stop good QBs when it matters most.

I think we also have not made adjustments well on both sides of the ball. I think McDaniel will learn, but Boyer's time is running out...
 
