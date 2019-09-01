Tua vs Trevor - The Truth: Analysis

DPhinz_DPhinz said: The videos were biased to say the least. I couldn't get past the 3rd one.



"Trevor throws Lot of 50/50 balls."



"Trevor can't fit it in tight windows."



This video begs to differ. Tua is your guy, but a one-sided commentary automatically brings out the contrarian in me.



Well, the twitter stats you posted regarding top 30 defenses are biased. Tua was playing on one leg when he saw those defenses.Sure the videos I provided here are biased, but only in the tone - not biased in the facts presented in terms of what’s going on with these two quarterbacks. All you have to do is watch the plays and understand what you’re looking at. I promise what he’s showing you is far more factual than anything you’re going to read on message boards or twitter.Furthermore, the highlight video you provided here only proves my point. Those WR’s are running wide open and Mossing bad DB’s on 50/50 balls. He’s not manipulating any defenses with his eyes, and he’s not dealing with any pressure. It’s 7 on 7 out there for Clemson.We’re going to use total defense since that seems to be the measure used here to determine “top 30” defenses Tua faced.Here are the defensive rankings (total defense) for the teams Trevor faced last year:Alabama - 16thNotre Dame - 30thTexas A&M - 32ndGeorgia Southern - 41stGeorgia Tech - 46thPittsburgh - 59thN.C. State - 66thBoston College - 70thDuke - 77thFlorida St. - 80thS. Carolina - 84thSyracuse - 88thWake Forest - 116thLouisville - 122ndFurman - FCSTrevor only faced 2 defense in the top 30, and had a month to prepare for both of em.Here are the defensive rankings (total defense) for the teams Tua faced last year:Mississippi St. - 1stClemson - 5thGeorgia - 13thLSU - 25thTexas A&M - 32ndAuburn - 37thArkansas St. - 45thTennessee - 49thMissouri - 62ndArkansas - 79thUL-Lafayette - 97thOklahoma - 112thOle Miss - 121stLouisville - 122ndThe Citadel - FCSAuburn ranked 37th in total defense - but there’s no question Auburn is one of the top 8 defenses in the country in terms of talent, scheme and ability. Tua threw 5 TD’s and 0 INT’s against that defense. Ask Justin Herbert if Auburn is a top 30 defense.I mean it’s not even close. Tua set an NCAA record for QB efficiency facing those type defenses. It’s unreal. Additionally, people are acting like Tua lost these games. The only loss was to Clemson in a game that he was still displaying the better quarterbacking skills to his counterpart.Furthermore, Tua went into the playoffs with one of his best offensive lineman (Deonte Brown) suspended. He still can’t come back yet.I mean swap the QB’s in that game and see what happens...I’d just like to see Trevor have to navigate defenses like the ones Tua saw last year on a weekly basis - but we’re just not going to see it since he plays an ACC schedule.Trevor is a really good young quarterback. Him and Phillip Rivers are probably the two best true freshman I’ve ever seen. But to act like Tua was anything but phenomenal during his first season as a starter - despite constant changes in coordinators and playing on one leg against the best defenses in college football is utter stupidity.